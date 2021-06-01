Army renovates temple which featured in “Jai Jai Shiv Shankar” Bollywood song with Rajesh Khanna, Mumtaz

A shiv temple that featured in the famous Bollywood song “Jai Jai Shiv Shankar” located in the picturesque Gulmarg had become a hot spot for visitors in the 1970s and 1980s. However, since then no renovation or repair work was done on the temple leaving it in a very dilapidated condition.

Now, The Army Battalion at Gulmarg, with the help of locals finally took it on themselves to repair the structure of the Shiv temple, Gulmarg. The landscape and pathways leading to the temple were also redesigned and rebuilt. This temple was built by Maharani Mohini Bai Sisodia, wife of erstwhile Maharaja Hari Singh of J&K in the year 1915.

“The best example of Kashmiriyat is that you will witness a mosque, mandir, gurudwara and a church around this place only. The caretaker of the mandir is a Muslim man Ghulam Mohammad, who has been taking care of it for more than 30 years. A lot of visitors from across the country, locals had desired that this temple be restored to its original state. So with help of civil administration, we took it on ourselves to restore the temple.” said Commander 161, Brg BS Fogat of Indian Army.

The Shiv Temple I’m Gulmarg is one of the finest examples of the pluralistic culture of the Kashmir valley. The caretaker of the temple from the last 30 years has been a Muslim man named Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh. He was present during the reopening function of the temple. “The Shiv Temple is a testimony to the pluralistic culture of Kashmir and its proud heritage. Gulmarg community will continue doing community service without any religious prejudice and in the true essence of Kashmiriyat,” said Ghulam Mohammad.

The tourism department says that in future they will beautify religious places and promote religious tourism to attract more tourists in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Kashmir is not only famous for its natural beauty but also for its religious harmony. Kashmir TourismDepartment will in the future take projects of beautification of religious places across the valley. We are trying to promote religious tourism also,” said Director, Tourism.