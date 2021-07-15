Army personnel under scanner after ISI agent held from Pokhran for spying and leaking info to Pakistan

Headlines

ICC World Cup 2023 tickets for India matches in Chennai, Delhi, Pune to be available from this date; check details

'Similar To 1977': Raghav Chadha on opposition coming together for 2024

Super blue moon lit up night skies, netizens fill social media with beautiful pictures

BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh

Chandrayaan-3: India's third moon mission to end in next 7 days; here's all you need to know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

ICC World Cup 2023 tickets for India matches in Chennai, Delhi, Pune to be available from this date; check details

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

'Similar To 1977': Raghav Chadha on opposition coming together for 2024

Diabetes diet: 10 low glycemic foods to control blood sugar spike

Most ODI hundreds for Pakistan

7 Yoga asanas to reduce uric acid levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

South Korea And US Troops Hold Joint Infiltration Training Drills To Tackle North Korea's Threat

ISRO Sets Date For Launch Of Aditya L1 Mission To Study Sun; Know All About It

Apple iPhone 15 Pro May Get Two New Colour Options, Gold And Purple Colours To Get Replaced

Shah Rukh Khan has epic response to Vijay Sethupathi saying he took his ‘revenge’ by playing antagonist in Jawan

Adarsh Gourav bags Hollywood project, to star in Ridley Scott’s Alien prequel series

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan and Anirudh Ravichander give 'fiery' performance on Zinda Banda at Jawan's pre-release event

HomeIndia

India

Army personnel under scanner after ISI agent held from Pokhran for spying and leaking info to Pakistan

Rahman worked for Pakistan's ISI and had also visited the country, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has said. The arrested man is now being questioned.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 15, 2021, 02:49 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Delhi Police has registered a case under the Official Secrets Act against Habibur Rahman, who was arrested from Pokhran in Rajasthan where he used to supply vegetables at the Army base camp.

The case has been registered against the man for spying on Indian defence establishments and for the possession of crucial maps and documents of the Indian Army.

Rahman worked for Pakistan's ISI and had also visited the country, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has said. The arrested man is now being further questioned.

The 34-year-old man hails from Rajasthan's Bikaner district and was picked up Tuesday by a Delhi Police crime branch team from Pokhran based on intelligence input.

As per the official statement, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has recovered confidential documents and maps of the Army areas from his possession.

The accused has made some shocking revelations saying that the documents were given to him by Paramjit Kaur, an Army personnel deployed in Agra. 

After the revelation, Army personnel Paramjit Kaur is now being questioned by officers and will soon be handed over to Delhi Police for further probe. 

Rahman was supposed to hand over the documents to one Kamal. Police have nabbed a few other suspects and also suspect the involvement of a bigger racket.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Silambarasan TR ordered by court to furnish Rs 1 crore security in dispute about him not completing Corona Kumar

First Indian cricketer to own Lamborghini Urus S worth Rs 4.2 crore; it's not MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya

Man experiences hearing loss following 10-minute kiss with girlfriend, details here

Delhi Services Act a licence for officers to rebel against elected govt orders: Arvind Kejriwal

Meet founder of Rs 422 crore revenue company who gets only Rs 15000 per month salary; know his net worth

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE