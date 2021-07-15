Army personnel under scanner after ISI agent held from Pokhran for spying and leaking info to Pakistan

Rahman worked for Pakistan's ISI and had also visited the country, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has said. The arrested man is now being questioned.

Delhi Police has registered a case under the Official Secrets Act against Habibur Rahman, who was arrested from Pokhran in Rajasthan where he used to supply vegetables at the Army base camp.

The case has been registered against the man for spying on Indian defence establishments and for the possession of crucial maps and documents of the Indian Army.

The 34-year-old man hails from Rajasthan's Bikaner district and was picked up Tuesday by a Delhi Police crime branch team from Pokhran based on intelligence input.

As per the official statement, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has recovered confidential documents and maps of the Army areas from his possession.

The accused has made some shocking revelations saying that the documents were given to him by Paramjit Kaur, an Army personnel deployed in Agra.

After the revelation, Army personnel Paramjit Kaur is now being questioned by officers and will soon be handed over to Delhi Police for further probe.

Rahman was supposed to hand over the documents to one Kamal. Police have nabbed a few other suspects and also suspect the involvement of a bigger racket.