Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Army personnel booked for molesting officer's daughter

In the FIR lodged with Cantonment police, the 21-year-old woman said the incident occurred on October 7 when she went to the RTO from Army quarter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 11:03 AM IST

Army personnel booked for molesting officer's daughter
File Photo

In a shocking incident, the daughter of an Army Colonel was allegedly molested by an Army personnel in a moving car while she was going with him to get her driving licence made at the regional transport office (RTO).

In the FIR lodged with Cantonment police, the 21-year-old woman said the incident occurred on October 7 when she went to the RTO from the Army quarters in Cantonment in her personal car.

"Army personnel (Signal Man) was driving the car and I was in the front seat. While driving, he kept his left hand on the gear handle and repeatedly rubbed it against my legs. As I had a cold that day, he suddenly held my hand and said that I had a fever. When I confronted him then he removed his hand. After completing the work at RTO, I texted my father that I am going to a friend's house in the SGPGI area," the woman claimed while narrating the sequence of events to the police.

"On my way back home with him, the accused took a deserted road, started driving very slowly, and without saying anything, he stopped the car near Shaheed Path. When I asked him the reason, he said there was a flat tyre and stepped out to check it. I got scared and called up my father to update him, but the accused immediately got back into the car and started driving again, but continued to harass me.

"I was scared and when we were about 500 metres away from my home, he started groping and touching me inappropriately. When I reached home, I told everything to my father," she said.

Station house officer, Cantonment, Shiv Charan Lal said an FIR under the charges of using criminal force on a woman intending to outrage her modesty has been lodged against the accused.

"We will now take Army authorities' permission to record the statement of the complainant and the accused before initiating the probe," he added.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Lamborghini, Porsche, Audi, BMW, Mercedes: Luxurious rides of India's T20 World Cup stars
Hina Khan's sizzling photos from Maldives vacation will drive away your Monday blues
6 banks that offer best 5-year fixed deposits in India
Oral health: What causes tooth discoloration?
Sleeping tips: Five ways to help you sleep better at night
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 481 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 13
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.