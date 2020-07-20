Army pays tribute to solider martyred after accidentally stepping on old explosive in Kargil

A 24-year-old Indian army man was martyred after he accidentally stepped on an old landmine along the Line of Control in Kargil.

The solider has been identified as Dev Bahadur, a resident Uttarakhand. According to the army, he stepped on an old landmine following which he was given medical attention. Later, he succumbed to his injuries.

"Lt Gen Y K Joshi, Army commander northern command and all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice of Rfn Dev Bahadur; offer deepest condolences to the family.

The Indian army has paid tribute to the solider," Indian army's northern command tweeted.

