Army pays tribute to solider martyred after accidentally stepping on old explosive in Kargil

A 24-year-old Indian army man was martyred after he accidentally stepped on an old landmine along the Line of Control in Kargil.


Soldier martyred in Kargil

Updated: Jul 20, 2020, 03:00 PM IST

A 24-year-old Indian army man was martyred after he accidentally stepped on an old landmine along the Line of Control in Kargil.

The solider has been identified as Dev Bahadur, a resident Uttarakhand. According to the army, he stepped on an old landmine following which he was given medical attention. Later, he succumbed to his injuries. 

"Lt Gen Y K Joshi, Army commander northern command and all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice of Rfn Dev Bahadur; offer deepest condolences to the family.

The Indian army has paid tribute to the solider," Indian army's northern command tweeted. 

This is a first such incident.