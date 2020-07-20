Army pays tribute to solider martyred after accidentally stepping on old explosive in Kargil
A 24-year-old Indian army man was martyred after he accidentally stepped on an old landmine along the Line of Control in Kargil.
Soldier martyred in Kargil
The solider has been identified as Dev Bahadur, a resident Uttarakhand. According to the army, he stepped on an old landmine following which he was given medical attention. Later, he succumbed to his injuries.
"Lt Gen Y K Joshi, Army commander northern command and all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice of Rfn Dev Bahadur; offer deepest condolences to the family.
The Indian army has paid tribute to the solider," Indian army's northern command tweeted.
This is a first such incident.