Army no to J&K order on restricting convoys

Army officials said that the Army had operated a convoy on Monday notwithstanding an order of the Jammu and Kashmir government that such movement of vehicles should take place only twice a week — Sunday and Wednesday, even as IAS topper-turned-politician Shah Faesal approached the J&K high court against the order.

The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the order will hamper the operations of the Army and claimed there were no consultations with the officers concerned before the order was issued. "During informal talks, it was made clear to the state officials that such an order was not possible to implement," said an officer who is engaged in convoy movement.

Meanwhile, former J&K CM Omar Abdullah also posted a video of the security forces movement. "Here's another full strength convoy. I'm simply trying to highlight that the architects of the highway closure have made no application of mind. Somehow this convoy on the highway is safe today but it wouldn't have been yesterday and won't be on Wednesday," Omar tweeted.