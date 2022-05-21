Army man honey-trapped, arrested for leaking sensitive information; ISI agent had proposed to marry him

Army man honey-trapped, arrested for leaking sensitive information

In what could be a big catch, the Rajasthan Police on Saturday arrested an Indian Army personnel, Pradeep Kumar, for spying for Pakistan`s intelligence agency ISI.

According to the police, Kumar, who was recruited three years ago and was posted in the highly-sensitive Jodhpur regiment, was honey-trapped by a female agent from the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Also, READ: Yogi Adityanath gives 'affection to contracts, interference' warning, 'decency' advice to UP MLAs

The police believe that confidential information of military and strategic importance was sent to Pakistan.

They came into contact through social media six months ago. The woman introduced herself as Chhadam, a resident of Madhya Pradesh. She sought confidential documents related to the Indian Army on the pretext of marriage. The woman made Pradeep Kumar believe that she worked for a company in Bengaluru.

DG Intelligence, Umesh Mishra, said that Kumar has been taken into custody on suspicion of espionage. He is being interrogated, Mishra said.