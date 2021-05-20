Army makes oxygen generation plant in J&K functional in record time

The Indian Army has made an oxygen generation plant in Rangreth, which was out of service for the last years, functional in record time. The plant will cater to 25% of the oxygen demand of Srinagar.

The oxygen plant of Enn Dee Gases, which is located at Rangreth, was lying out of action for the last four years. It has the capacity of filling 700 cylinders of oxygen per day. It was vital to make this plant serviceable to increase the oxygen production capacity in the valley. On being requested by the Civil Administration, Chinar Corps mobilised its resources to transport the required spare parts from Mumbai. The spares reached within just two days by an Indian Air Force plane. The moment necessary spares arrived at the plant, a team of technicians from Corps Zone Workshop, Rangreth along with civil technicians worked tirelessly to make the plant functional within four days.

As the plant was unused for four years, it had multiple problems in all subsystems like the Heavy Duty Air Compressor, the Chiller and even the Columnar Air Separator, which are vital parts of the plant. Once all the defects in the existing subsystems were rectified, the new Oxygen Filling Manifold was fitted by the technicians. The plant has been tested thoroughly and has been found to work satisfactorily.

The plant was made functional in a record time of four days after the spare parts landed through the Air Force special plane in Srinagar.

Lt. Col Niladri Roy of the Chinar Corps' engineering wing said "Chinar Corp 15 Cor Army Base got a request from state administration to help in getting this off-road oxygen plant functional we took the challenge and contacted our force and got required spare parts ordered by the owner airlifted from Mumbai in two days."

He added that "we started work on war footing on this plant and engineering staff of Chinar Corps with civil administration worked day and night and got this plant functional in just record time of four days, and it will be of great help to the people of Kashmir as approximately it will cater 25% of oxygen demand of Srinagar hospitals."

The owner of the oxygen plant hails the army support and said that it was not possible to make it functional in such record time without their assistance.

"The army helped a lot they transported the parts and then worked day night to make it functional it will be of great help to the local population,” Ali Mohammad, owner of Enn Dee Gases said.

Earlier the Army made a 200-bed COVID-19 hospital functional with oxygen support in the air field station of Srinagar. Besides, in many rural areas, Army has come to the rescue of the civil administration to fight the pandemic.