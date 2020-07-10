Search icon
Army jawan martyred in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in J&K's Rajouri

A jawan was martyred after the Pakistan army violated the ceasefire yet again in the Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 10, 2020, 02:28 PM IST

An Indian Army soldier was martyred after the Pakistan army violated the ceasefire yet again in the Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, PRO (Defence) Lt Col Devender Anand said in a statement on Friday.

Havildar Sambur Gurung was critically injured in an unprovoked ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army on the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowshera sector and later succumbed to his injuries.

The Indian troops also strongly responded to the enemy fire.

"Havildar Sambur Gurung was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," the statement said.

