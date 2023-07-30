Headlines

Army jawan, back home on leave, goes missing in Kashmir; massive hunt launched

The jawan named Javaid Ahmad Wani, a resident of Achathal area of Kulgam district, was on leave from his posting in Ladakh region.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 10:57 AM IST

An Indian Army soldier was reported missing from Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials said on Sunday.

The jawan named Javaid Ahmad Wani is a resident of Achathal area of Kulgam district. He was back home on leave when he went missing on Saturday evening. 

Wani’s car was found in Paranhall later last evening, officials added. The soldier was on leave from his posting in Ladakh region. 

A massive search operation was launched by the security forces to track down the missing soldier.

 

(Inputs from PTI)

