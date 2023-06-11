Search icon
Army jawan alleges wife beaten, stripped in Tamil Nadu, police refute claim

A woman was allegedly assaulted by a group of men in Tamil Nadu. Her husband and Army Jawan recorded a video explaining the assault but local police claims that the woman was not attacked at all.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 07:54 PM IST

Army jawan alleges wife beaten, stripped in Tamil Nadu, police refute claim
Army Jawan wife allegedly beaten | Photo: ANI

A distressing video of an Army jawan grabbed the attention of many on social media where the Jawan claimed that his wife was beaten up by a group of men in Thiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu. As per the viral video, about 120 men attacked his wife at her shop and thrashed her and stripped her half-naked.

Havildar Prabhakaran said, while his wife was going through all this, he was serving the nation in J&K. However, the Thiruvannamalai police refutes the allegations and said that the jawan's wife was not attacked at all. 

"This was a dispute over a leased shop on a piece of land owned by Renugambal temple. The woman and her mother were at the spot when the incident happened. But the woman was not attacked at all," SP Karthikeyan said commenting on the viral video. A case has been registered and a detailed investigation has been initiated, the police said.

The video of Havildar Prabhakaran stating that his wife has been attacked was posted by a retired Army officer Lt Col N Thiagarajan. "When a soldier leaves to protect the nation, it is the highest responsibility of the government to care for the spouse and family of the soldier. The rise in such incidents in TN shows lawless condition," the retired Army officer wrote.

