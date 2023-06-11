Army jawan alleges wife beaten, stripped in Tamil Nadu, police refute claim

Army Jawan wife allegedly beaten | Photo: ANI

A distressing video of an Army jawan grabbed the attention of many on social media where the Jawan claimed that his wife was beaten up by a group of men in Thiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu. As per the viral video, about 120 men attacked his wife at her shop and thrashed her and stripped her half-naked.

Havildar Prabhakaran said, while his wife was going through all this, he was serving the nation in J&K. However, the Thiruvannamalai police refutes the allegations and said that the jawan's wife was not attacked at all.

Tamil Nadu | "This was a dispute over a leased shop on land which is owned by Renugambal temple. The woman namely Keerthi was not attacked at all. Keerthi and her mother were at the spot yesterday when the incident happened. The issue has been exaggerated. A detailed… pic.twitter.com/rdi8bJtLpF June 11, 2023

"This was a dispute over a leased shop on a piece of land owned by Renugambal temple. The woman and her mother were at the spot when the incident happened. But the woman was not attacked at all," SP Karthikeyan said commenting on the viral video. A case has been registered and a detailed investigation has been initiated, the police said.

pic.twitter.com/Pck0EEJWyH — Lt Col N Thiagarajan Veteran (@NTR_NationFirst) June 10, 2023

Read: 'Victims should be ready to record assault': Kapil Sibal slams police for asking wrestlers to give photo, video proof

The video of Havildar Prabhakaran stating that his wife has been attacked was posted by a retired Army officer Lt Col N Thiagarajan. "When a soldier leaves to protect the nation, it is the highest responsibility of the government to care for the spouse and family of the soldier. The rise in such incidents in TN shows lawless condition," the retired Army officer wrote.