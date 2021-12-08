IAF helicopter with CDS Bipin Rawat, wife on board crashes in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor

An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter carrying CDS Bipin Rawat crashes at Coonoor in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district, official sources said on Wednesday (December 8).

CDS Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the Mi-series chopper that crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu. The search and rescue operation is on.

In a statement, the IAF said, "An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident."

As many as five bodies have been recovered from the crash site. Bodies recovered have been taken to Military Hospital, Wellington in Tamil Nadu, ANI reported sources as saying.

Further details awaited