Search icon
bannerbanner
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

IAF helicopter with CDS Bipin Rawat, wife on board crashes in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor

The chopper crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu. Search and rescue operations were launched from nearby bases.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 08, 2021, 02:28 PM IST

IAF helicopter with CDS Bipin Rawat, wife on board crashes in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor

An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter carrying CDS Bipin Rawat crashes at Coonoor in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district, official sources said on Wednesday (December 8). 

CDS Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the Mi-series chopper that crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu. The search and rescue operation is on.

In a statement, the IAF said, "An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident."

As many as five bodies have been recovered from the crash site. Bodies recovered have been taken to Military Hospital, Wellington in Tamil Nadu, ANI reported sources as saying.

Further details awaited

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.