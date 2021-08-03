Army helicopter crashes near J&K dam, 30 kms from Punjab’s Pathankot

Trending#

Army helicopter crashes in J&K, 30 kms from Punjab’s Pathankot

The crash reportedly took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, near the Ranjit Sagar Dam. No casualties have been reported.


Chitresh Sehgal

DNA webdesk

Updated: Aug 3, 2021, 01:58 PM IST

A helicopter reportedly belonging to the Indian Army has suffered a crash today near the state border between Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. The wreckage from the crash has been found at the crash site near the Ranjit Sagar Dam which is located at the border of the two states.

No casualties have been reported. The site is around 30 kms from the city of Pathankot in Punjab.

Senior Superintendent of Police of Pathankot in Punjab Surendra Lamba confirmed that the site of the crash was near the Ranjit Sagar Dam, located in J&K's Kathua district. Rescue teams were rushed to the spot.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.