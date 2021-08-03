Army helicopter crashes near J&K dam, 30 kms from Punjab’s Pathankot

A helicopter reportedly belonging to the Indian Army has suffered a crash today near the state border between Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. The wreckage from the crash has been found at the crash site near the Ranjit Sagar Dam which is located at the border of the two states.

No casualties have been reported. The site is around 30 kms from the city of Pathankot in Punjab.

Senior Superintendent of Police of Pathankot in Punjab Surendra Lamba confirmed that the site of the crash was near the Ranjit Sagar Dam, located in J&K's Kathua district. Rescue teams were rushed to the spot.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.