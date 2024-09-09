Twitter
India

Army foils infiltration bid in poll-bound Jammu and Kashmir, two terrorists killed

The gunfight broke out late Sunday night in the Laam sector of Nowshera after the troops picked up the movement of a group of terrorists trying to infiltrate from across the border

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Sep 09, 2024, 08:20 AM IST

Army foils infiltration bid in poll-bound Jammu and Kashmir, two terrorists killed
Two heavily armed terrorists were killed in a gunfight as alert Army troops thwarted an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday. The gunfight broke out late Sunday night in the Laam sector of Nowshera after the troops picked up the movement of a group of terrorists trying to infiltrate from across the border, they said.

In a post on X, the Army's Jammu-based White Knight Corps said that based on inputs from intelligence agencies and police regarding a likely infiltration bid, an anti-infiltration operation was launched on the intervening night of September 8 and 9 in the general area of Laam.

"Two terrorists have been neutralised and a large quantity of war-like stores including two AK-47s and one pistol (have) thus far (been) recovered. Search operation is in progress," it said.

The officials said the Army troops illuminated the area and kept it under strict surveillance throughout the night following the encounter and the search operation was launched at first light.

The search operation was still on when the last reports were received, they said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

