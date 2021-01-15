Why we celebrate Army Day on January 15 every year?

Today, the Indian Army is celebrating the 73rd Army Day. Every year Army Day is celebrated at all Army Command headquarters in order to honour the soldiers of our country who have set the greatest example of selfless service and brotherhood.

The nation also pays tribute to the valour of the bravehearts on this day and thank them for their selfless service.

Last year, the showcase event of the Army Day was the annual parade at the Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi. The parade was reviewed by Army chief General M M Naravane. He will also present gallantry and other awards to his personnel.

Why we celebrate Army Day on 15th January?

Why January 15? Every year, the Indian Army celebrates the Army Day on January 15. It is because, on this day in 1949, the Indian Army got its first chief. Lieutenant General KM Cariappa took over as the reins of the armed force as first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India.

Every year Indian Army Day is celebrated with different themes and ideas. Last Year, the 'Digital Transformation of Defense' was the Indian Army Day 2020 Theme.

In the 72nd Indian Army Day 2020, Captain Tania Sher Gill was the first woman parade adjutant for the Army Day Parade.

Tania Sher Gill is a fourth-generation Indian army officer who joined the armed forces in 2017 after graduating from the Officers Training Academy in Chennai.

Details regarding the Army Day theme in 2021 and other relevant Army Day 2021 information have still not been revealed by the official sources.