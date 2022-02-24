Search icon
Army cranks up surveillance along LAC with 'mini remotely piloted' aircraft systems

The Army has been significantly focusing on cranking up its surveillance mechanism along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Feb 24, 2022, 06:47 AM IST

The Indian Army on Wednesday said it has acquired 'mini remotely piloted' aircraft systems which will further enhance its surveillance capabilities in high-altitude areas. The Army has been significantly focusing on cranking up its surveillance mechanism along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China as part of a broad strategy to beef up overall military preparedness.

"As part of ongoing modernisation & induction of niche & emerging technologies at tactical level, #IndianArmy has acquired "Mini Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems". These #RPAs will further enhance the surveillance capabilities in High Altitude Areas," the Army tweeted. The Army has initiated a number of measures to bolster its surveillance mechanism along the LAC following the eastern Ladakh standoff.

