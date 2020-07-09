Army convoy attacked by terrorists in Awantipora, civilian injured in crossfire

An army convoy was attacked by terrorists in Pampore area of Awantipora district in south Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.

A civilian woman suffered minor injuries in the crossfire and was discharged from hospital after treatment.

Confirming the incident, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Vijay Kumar said, “Terrorists fired upon Army’s convoy at Ladoo Pampore in which one lady received a minor injury. Now discharged from hospital after treatment.”

The woman suffered minor injuries and was shifted to a nearby hospital. She was discharged soon after treatment.

Later in a statement, the Army said, "An ambulance with QRT moving from Khrew was fired upon by terrorists from near a mosque at Laddoo Mor, Lethpora, Awantipora at 6 PM today. One soldier injured, evacuated to 92 BH, stable. One civilian lady sustained injuries in the crossfire, stable."

The area was cordoned off and a search was on to nab the attackers. All the entry and exit points are sealed in the area.