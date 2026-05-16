Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi's stern warning to Pakistan: 'Want to be part of geography or...'; WATCH

Indian Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi has issued a big warning to Pakistan on Saturday, saying it's on Islamabad to decide whether they want to be part of geography or history or not.

Indian Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi has issued a big warning to Pakistan on Saturday, saying it's on Islamabad to decide whether they want to be part of geography or history or not. He warned Pakistan against giving shelters to terrorist and operate them against India.

In a session hosted by 'Uniform Unveiled' at the Manekshaw Centre in Delhi, the army chief Dwivedi said, "If you have heard me earlier, what I have said... that Pakistan, if it continues to harbour terrorists and operate against India, then they have to decide whether they want to be part of geography or history or not."

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This comes after the India had recently marked the first anniversary of its Operation Sindoor, which was launched against terrorist camps located in Pakistan in response to the April 2025 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam town, in which more than two dozen civilians were gunned down. India has accused Pakistan of a direct role in the terror attack.