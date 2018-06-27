Army chief rejects UNHRC report that India violated human rights in J&K

Headlines

No opening ceremony for 2023 ODI World Cup? Here's all we know

ED conducts raids at AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh’s residence

Women Voters: MPs from all parties voted 'Aye' for you!

NEET Success Story: Umer Ahmad Ganie, Kashmiri youth who painted houses to support his family, clears medical exam

Indian push to Canadian economy: Punjabi youth invest Rs 68,000 crore in Canada yearly; know impact

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Women Voters: MPs from all parties voted 'Aye' for you!

NEET Success Story: Umer Ahmad Ganie, Kashmiri youth who painted houses to support his family, clears medical exam

Btech engineer quits high-paying job, cracks UPSC after multiple failures, becomes IAS with AIR...

Indian players to play 2 ODI World Cups at home

Early signs of heart failure one must know

Motivational quotes by late Sidhu Moosewala

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Ammy Virk, Binnu Dhillon Talk About Sonam Bajwa’s Wedding, Say They Will Handle The 'Bar' | Part 2

Rahul Gandhi At Golden Temple For 'Sewa;' Cuts Vegetables, Engages In Other Volunteer Services

Gaddi Jaandi Ae Chalaangaan Maardi: Ammy, Binnu, Jasmin And Mahi Talk About Their Film | Part 1

Swades actress Gayatri Joshi and husband Vikas Oberoi meet with car accident in Italy

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's Ramayana to go on floors in 2024, Yash allotted 15 days for Nitesh Tiwari's film: Report

Akshay Kumar recalls his interaction with late Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill before Mission Raniganj: 'He was so...'

HomeIndia

India

Army chief rejects UNHRC report that India violated human rights in J&K

Reports are motivated, Bipin Rawat said

article-main
Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: Jun 27, 2018, 11:46 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat on Wednesday rejected the United Nations High Commissioner’s report for Human Rights on violations in Kashmir saying human rights record of the Indian Army is ‘above board.’

“Some of these reports are motivated. We don’t need to give any importance to these reports,” Rawat said on Wednesday.

The UN report called for an international investigation into alleged human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Ministry of External Affairs had earlier reacted sharply to the report calling it mischievous and misleading. “We question the intent in bringing out such a report. It is a selective compilation of largely unverified information. It is overtly prejudiced and seeks to build a false narrative.The report violates India's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The entire state of Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India", said an official spokesperson.

Both the BJP and Congress castigated the report. Echoing the government, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel described the UNHRC report misleading and extended support to the government in rejecting any interference in the internal affairs of country.

The report noted Indian security forces used excessive force that led to unlawful killings and a very high number of injuries citing civil society estimates that up to 145 civilians were killed by the security forces between mid-July 2016 and the end of March 2018, with up to 20 other civilians killed by armed groups in the same period.

"Impunity for human rights violations and lack of access to justice are key human rights challenges in the state of Jammu and Kashmir," the report said, noting that the Armed Forces (Jammu and Kashmir) Special Powers Act 1990 (AFSPA) and the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act 1978 (PSA) have "created structures that obstruct the normal course of law, impede accountability and jeopardize the right to remedy for victims of human rights violations."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Btech engineer quits high-paying job, cracks UPSC after multiple failures, becomes IAS with AIR...

'People in UP have decided...': SP chief Akhilesh Yadav takes a dig at BJP ahead of polls

Idea of Bharat: Exploring its remnants in contemporary India

8-year-old puts father on sale for Rs. 2,00,000 after a fight; here's what happened

The Kerala Story star Adah Sharma refuses to comment on Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War: 'It's a free nation but...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE