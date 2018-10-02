Headlines

Army Chief on six-day visit to Russia to boost military cooperation

 Army Chief General Bipin Rawat Monday embarked on a six-day visit to Russia to boost bilateral military cooperation, a statement said.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 02, 2018, 12:25 AM IST

 Army Chief General Bipin Rawat Monday embarked on a six-day visit to Russia to boost bilateral military cooperation, a statement said.

During the visit, the Chief of the Army Staff-led delegation is scheduled to meet senior military hierarchy of the Russian armed forces and visit key military formations and establishments.

Rawat will visit the Mikhailovskaya Artillery Academy, headquarters of Western Military District at St Petersburg and General Staff Academy and headquarters of a Motorised Rifle Division at Moscow.

"The visit is yet another milestone in giving impetus to the strategic partnership between India and Russia and taking forward the military to military cooperation to the next level," a statement said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is also visiting India later this week. 

