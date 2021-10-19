Army Chief General Naravane on two-day Jammu visit amid continued terror attacks

Army Chief General M M Naravane arrived on a two-day visit to the Jammu region on Monday. During his stay, General Naravane will visit the forward areas along the Line of Control where the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of White Knight Corps will give him an update on the security situation and operational preparedness, the Indian Army said.

He will also interact with troops and commanders on the ground in the forward areas. Recently, there has been a series of attacks on civilians, the latest being terrorists shooting down two migrant labourers and injuring another on Sunday in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir security forces have been trying to track down a group of militants for a week now with intense firing from both sides on Monday. India has lost nine of its brave soldiers till now.

The Army Chief will visit Bhimber Gali on the Rajouri-Poonch road, where four soldiers were killed on October 14 in an exchange of fire with the militants. The first exchange between the soldiers and the terrorists was in the Dehra ki Gali area in Poonch district on October 11. Five Army personnel, including a JCO, were martyred during the operations.

This is the deadliest encounter in the area in the past 17 years. The Poonch operation entered the eighth day on Monday, making it the longest in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370.

The operation to hunt down the militants has so far met with little success. The Army deployed illuminating bombs to light up the forested and treacherous terrain, as well as para commandos, drones and a helicopter. Police and the Army have cordoned off the area to ensure the militants don't escape.