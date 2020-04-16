Army chief General MM Narvane reviews security situation in Kashmir Valley

As Pakistan continues to violate ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir, army chief General MM Naravane is on a two-day visit to Kashmir to review the prevailing security situation. On Thursday, he visited the formations and units in the hinterland.

He was accompanied by the Northern Army Commander, Lt Gen YK Joshi and Chinar Corps Commander, Lt Gen BS Raju.

During the visit, Gen Narvane interacted with jawans and highlighted that it was the dawn of a new era of development, peace and prosperity in Kashmir. He also appreciated them for their high level of morale and motivation.

The army chief further asserted that the army needs to be prepared to meet emerging security challenges effectively at all times.

Gen Naravane extolled the close coordination among all government agencies towards maintaining vigil and peace in the valley and reaching out to the people wholeheartedly to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic together.

Later in the day, he visited the 92 Base Hospital, where he lauded the excellent work and the vital critical care being provided by the doctors and support staff. He commended them for being the lifeline of the valley.

He was then briefed by the Chinar Corps Commander at Badami Bagh Cantonment on the overall situation pertaining to the Line of Control (LoC) and the hinterland. He also met members of the civil society later in the evening.