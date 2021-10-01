Army Chief General MM Naravane visits forward areas in Eastern Ladakh

Headlines

Meet Hari Chandana Dasari, IAS officer who left lucrative job in London to crack UPSC in second attempt

Viral video: Wild elephant stops bus in Kerala, driver's communication resolves situation, watch

Pankaj Tripathi reveals he initially refused Akshay Kumar-starrer OMG 2: 'I told them I don't have...'

Meet IAS Ajay Kumar, IIT alumnus who didn't settle for IPS posting, cracked UPSC again with AIR...

Vivek Agnihotri says person who stands up against The Kashmir Files is 'always talking in favour of Pakistan'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Hari Chandana Dasari, IAS officer who left lucrative job in London to crack UPSC in second attempt

Viral video: Wild elephant stops bus in Kerala, driver's communication resolves situation, watch

Pankaj Tripathi reveals he initially refused Akshay Kumar-starrer OMG 2: 'I told them I don't have...'

10 Eye-opening teachings from the Ramayana

7 motivational quotes by Pankaj Tripathi 

Gadar 2: Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Jackie Shroff celebrate Sunny Deol-starrer

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli’s ‘Bromance’ video goes viral after Hardik Pandya denies Tilak Varma's fifty

OMG 2 Twitter Review: Netizens Love Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's Acting, Hail Storyline Of Movie

BTS' V And His Furry Friend Yeontan Is Winning Hearts Of ARMY In Layover Concept Pics

Pankaj Tripathi reveals he initially refused Akshay Kumar-starrer OMG 2: 'I told them I don't have...'

Laal Singh Chaddha completes one year, Mona Singh says playing mother to Aamir Khan was 'game-changer' for her

Jaya Prada sentenced to six months jail, fine Rs 5,000 in old case

HomeIndia

India

Army Chief General MM Naravane visits forward areas in Eastern Ladakh

The Army Chief also interacted with the soldiers who have been posted in the area and complimented them for their resoluteness and high morale.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 01, 2021, 09:23 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane on Friday visited forward areas in Eastern Ladakh, where he was briefed on the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness. General Naravane is on a two-day visit to the region.

The Army Chief also interacted with the soldiers who have been posted in the area and complimented them for their resoluteness and high morale.

"General MM Naravane Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) visited forward areas in Eastern Ladakh, where he was briefed on the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness. COAS also interacted with the troops and complimented them for their resoluteness and high morale" Indian Army tweeted. 

The visit comes at a crucial time when on Thursday, MEA's spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that Beijing continues to deploy a large number of troops and armaments in the border areas and, in response, Indian armed forces had to make "appropriate counter deployments".

Tensions at the India-China border in eastern Ladakh continues to exist even a year after the Galwan clash in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed. Earlier today, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, informed that during his visit, Naravane will review the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness in the Ladakh Sector. He will also be interacting with troops deployed in the sector.

(With ANI inputs)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Aspiring to crack CAT? Expert suggest tips to crack MBA entrance exam

Gadar 3 on the cards? Utkarsh Sharma drops major hint on sequel to Sunny Deol's Gadar 2: '20 saal lag gaye...'

Centre to move Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023 among 3 Bills in Rajya Sabha today

What happens to your body when you stop consuming alcohol for a month?

Bangladesh veteran all-rounder appointed as ODI captain for Asia Cup, ODI World Cup 2023

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE