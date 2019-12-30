Army chief General Bipin Rawat named as India's first Chief of Defence Staff: Sources

Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat has been named as India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), sources have said.

Gen Rawat is due for retirement on December 31. However, the government on Sunday amended the Army rules to change the retirement age of tri-Service chief and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) to 65 years. The decision to amend the rules has been taken so a service chief can be appointed as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) after retirement.

The Union Cabinet last week approved setting up of Department of Military Affairs within the Ministry of Defence to be headed by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) having the rank of a 4-Star General.

The CDS will be the permanent Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee and will be supported by the Integrated Defence Staff in this role.

As per the charter of duties, the CDS will also be the member of the Nuclear Command Authority headed by the Prime Minister.

The CDS will act as the Principal Military Adviser to Defence Minister on tri-Services matters. The three Chiefs will continue to advise the Defence Minister on matters exclusively concerning their respective Services.

CDS will not exercise any military command, including over the three Service Chiefs.

Role and responsibilities of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS)