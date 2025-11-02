FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bihar Election 2025: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi, says, 'He is being controlled by...'

Free bus travel for women, transgender community across Delhi: Govt launches 'Pink Saheli Smart Card'; check eligibility, how to apply, and more

After KING title reveal, Siddharth Anand calls Shah Rukh Khan India's..., celebrates his 60th birthday with...

Pune SHOCKER: Two cousins killed, one injured after high speed car crashes into metro station pillar; investigation underway

Swachh Survekshan 2025: THESE are top 10 dirtiest cities of India; Delhi, Mumbai rank at..., check complete list

Sidharth Malhotra reveals his struggle days breakfast that kept him going in Mumbai, 'Main uss samay...'

Bigg Boss 19's Ashnoor Kaur breaks down over weight struggles; here's how stress and hormones can silently impact your body

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi's BIG statement months after Operation Sindoor: 'Rumours that Karachi was attacked...'

When will fugitives like Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi be extradited to India? Amit Shah says...

Andhra Temple Tragedy: 94-year-old priest FIRST statement on stampede in Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple, says, 'Act of god,...no one responsible...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Free bus travel for women, transgender community across Delhi: Govt launches 'Pink Saheli Smart Card'; check eligibility, how to apply, and more

Free bus travel for women, transgender community across Delhi

After KING title reveal, Siddharth Anand calls Shah Rukh Khan India's..., celebrates his 60th birthday with...

After KING title reveal, Siddharth Anand calls Shah Rukh Khan India's...

Pune SHOCKER: Two cousins killed, one injured after high speed car crashes into metro station pillar; investigation underway

Pune SHOCKER: Two cousins killed, one injured. after high-speed car crashes...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeIndia

INDIA

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi's BIG statement months after Operation Sindoor: 'Rumours that Karachi was attacked...'

Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, while speaking at an event at his hometown of Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, threw light on the unpredictability of future threats.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Nov 02, 2025, 04:16 PM IST

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi's BIG statement months after Operation Sindoor: 'Rumours that Karachi was attacked...'
Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi (Image credit: PTI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, while speaking at an event at his hometown of Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, threw light on the unpredictability of future threats. "Coming to what lies ahead, what the future holds and the challenges it will bring — in Hindi, we often describe this as asthirta (instability), anischitata (uncertainty), jatilta (complexity), and aspashtata (ambiguity). These four elements sum up what we can expect. Chaar kuch aisi cheez hain agar aapko simple words mein bolun toh aage aane wale din kaise honge yeh na aapko pata hai na mujhe. Kal kya hone wala hai, yeh bhi kisi ko nahi pata. Trump ji aaj kya kar rahe hain, mere khayal se Trump ji ko bhi nahi pata hoga kal kya karne ja rahe hain. (To put it simply, we don’t really know what the future will look like — what we should do, or what might happen tomorrow. Even Mr (Donald) Trump probably doesn’t know what he’s going to do tomorrow)", he said.

General Dwivedi further said that the armed forces face the same challenge "whether at the borders, through terrorism, natural disasters, cyber warfare, or the new frontiers like space warfare involving satellites, and chemical, biological, and radiological threats". 

Addressing the rumours, which were being disseminated during Operation Sindoor, he added, "Then there’s information warfare… For instance, during Operation Sindoor, there were rumours that Karachi had been attacked. We, too, heard such reports and wondered where they came from and who started them. That’s how fast and confusing things can get". 

Lessons learned from Operation Sindoor 

Listing lessons learned from Operation Sindoor, General Dwivedi stated, "First, Operation Sindoor wasn’t only about defeating the enemy — it was also about restoring sovereignty, integrity, and peace. When the Prime Minister told me that the operation would be named Sindoor, it reminded me how, during the Kargil war, the Army called its mission Operation Vijay, and the Air Force named its own Operation Safed Sagar. This time, the Prime Minister himself chose the name Operation Sindoor. And what was the biggest benefit of that? The entire nation united under a single name — Sindoor. It resonated emotionally across the country."

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bihar Election 2025: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi, says, 'He is being controlled by...'
In Bihar, Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi: 'He is being controlled by...'
Free bus travel for women, transgender community across Delhi: Govt launches 'Pink Saheli Smart Card'; check eligibility, how to apply, and more
Free bus travel for women, transgender community across Delhi
After KING title reveal, Siddharth Anand calls Shah Rukh Khan India's..., celebrates his 60th birthday with...
After KING title reveal, Siddharth Anand calls Shah Rukh Khan India's...
Pune SHOCKER: Two cousins killed, one injured after high speed car crashes into metro station pillar; investigation underway
Pune SHOCKER: Two cousins killed, one injured. after high-speed car crashes...
Swachh Survekshan 2025: THESE are top 10 dirtiest cities of India; Delhi, Mumbai rank at..., check complete list
Swachh Survekshan 2025: THESE are top 10 dirtiest cities of India; Check list
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE