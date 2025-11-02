Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi's BIG statement months after Operation Sindoor: 'Rumours that Karachi was attacked...'

Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, while speaking at an event at his hometown of Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, threw light on the unpredictability of future threats.

Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, while speaking at an event at his hometown of Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, threw light on the unpredictability of future threats. "Coming to what lies ahead, what the future holds and the challenges it will bring — in Hindi, we often describe this as asthirta (instability), anischitata (uncertainty), jatilta (complexity), and aspashtata (ambiguity). These four elements sum up what we can expect. Chaar kuch aisi cheez hain agar aapko simple words mein bolun toh aage aane wale din kaise honge yeh na aapko pata hai na mujhe. Kal kya hone wala hai, yeh bhi kisi ko nahi pata. Trump ji aaj kya kar rahe hain, mere khayal se Trump ji ko bhi nahi pata hoga kal kya karne ja rahe hain. (To put it simply, we don’t really know what the future will look like — what we should do, or what might happen tomorrow. Even Mr (Donald) Trump probably doesn’t know what he’s going to do tomorrow)", he said.

General Dwivedi further said that the armed forces face the same challenge "whether at the borders, through terrorism, natural disasters, cyber warfare, or the new frontiers like space warfare involving satellites, and chemical, biological, and radiological threats".

Addressing the rumours, which were being disseminated during Operation Sindoor, he added, "Then there’s information warfare… For instance, during Operation Sindoor, there were rumours that Karachi had been attacked. We, too, heard such reports and wondered where they came from and who started them. That’s how fast and confusing things can get".

Lessons learned from Operation Sindoor

Listing lessons learned from Operation Sindoor, General Dwivedi stated, "First, Operation Sindoor wasn’t only about defeating the enemy — it was also about restoring sovereignty, integrity, and peace. When the Prime Minister told me that the operation would be named Sindoor, it reminded me how, during the Kargil war, the Army called its mission Operation Vijay, and the Air Force named its own Operation Safed Sagar. This time, the Prime Minister himself chose the name Operation Sindoor. And what was the biggest benefit of that? The entire nation united under a single name — Sindoor. It resonated emotionally across the country."