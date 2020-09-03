Army Chief Gen Naravane visits forward posts in Ladakh; to review military, strategic infra projects along LAC

Headlines

Meet the man who leads Rs 42,708 crore company, his family has Rs 1,14,930 crore net worth

Gadar 2: Sunny Deol opens up on his iconic character, says 'Tara Singh is our Hulk, Superman'

Sushant Singh Rajput's lookalike sets internet ablaze with uncanny resemblanace, watch his videos

Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 2? Netizens react

Meet doctor-turned-IAS officer who cracked UPSC CSE in 1st attempt to secure AIR 4, know her Tina Dabi connection

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet the man who leads Rs 42,708 crore company, his family has Rs 1,14,930 crore net worth

Gyanvapi survey enters day 3: Hindu side claims secondary stage has begun, Muslim side cooperates

Gadar 2: Sunny Deol opens up on his iconic character, says 'Tara Singh is our Hulk, Superman'

Best Bollywood movies on friendship to watch this Friendship Day 

10 Influential women who shaped the Mughal Empire

10 desi superfoods to support your gut health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

Gyanvapi survey enters day 3: Hindu side claims secondary stage has begun, Muslim side cooperates

Kumar Sanu's fan cycles 1200 km from Rajasthan to Mumbai to meet him, singer impressed

Haryana violence: Bulldozer action continues, hotel from where stones were pelted demolished in Nuh

Anupam Kher misses Satish Kaushik on Friendship Day, shares photo

Gadar 2: Sunny Deol opens up on his iconic character, says 'Tara Singh is our Hulk, Superman'

Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 2? Netizens react

HomeIndia

India

Army Chief Gen Naravane visits forward posts in Ladakh; to review military, strategic infra projects along LAC

Military tensions with China escalated after Indian soldiers occupied heights on the southern bank of the Pangong Tso-Chushul sector over the weekend.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 03, 2020, 01:56 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Amid the LAC standoff with China, Indian Army Chief General Mohan Mukund Naravane is visiting forward locations of Ladakh on Thursday. Army Chief Gen. Naravane will review the deployment and military preparations with field commanders. He will also review the current status of key strategic infrastructure projects.e

During his visit, the Army Chief will review the security situation on the ground. Senior field commanders will brief Gen. MM Narvane on the ground situation at the southern bank of Pangong Lake. 

Military tensions with China escalated after Indian soldiers occupied heights on the southern bank of the Pangong Tso-Chushul sector over the weekend. General Narvane will also inspect ongoing border infra projects. These projects are of the highest importance to India in such situations. 

On Wednesday,  he had to put off a visit to Myanmar. Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla too was scheduled to visit along with the army chief to Myanmar.  

MEA said that the national security advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi, as senior representatives, had agreed that the situation should be handled in a responsible manner. Neither side should take any provocative action or escalate matters, but the Chinese troops violated the understanding and engaged in provocative military manoeuvres, MEA added. 

The government of India is of the view that China doesn't really want to resolve the issue. It may be pushing in a planned way to move the LAC westwards. This makes dialogue and negotiations much more difficult. 

The latest, the southern part of Pangong Lake, confrontation is more significant due to the involvement of Tibetan exiles'Special Frontier Force (SFF).

The Special Frontier Force secured the crucial ridge in the Spanggur Gap-Chushul area and resisting the Chinese threat.  Reportedly, SFF has even caused some damage on the Chinese side. 

Chinese president Xi Jinping wants to consolidate China's grip in the region by mobilizing troops for the exercises all along with the India-Tibet border.  

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

India's first box office superstar gave 20 silver jubilee hits, lost fame as films flopped, had to work as casting agent

Who was Abdul Karim Telgi, man behind Rs 30,000 crore stamp paper scam, whose life inspired Hansal Mehta's Scam 2003

Meet the man who joined Rs 30,291 crore company in 2013, becomes CEO after 6 years

Bengaluru startup lays off 18 employees, extends support in job search

UPSC recruitment 2023: Last date soon to apply for 56 Scientist, AO, SAO and other posts at upsconline.nic.in

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE