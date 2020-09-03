Army Chief Gen Naravane visits forward posts in Ladakh; to review military, strategic infra projects along LAC

Military tensions with China escalated after Indian soldiers occupied heights on the southern bank of the Pangong Tso-Chushul sector over the weekend.

Amid the LAC standoff with China, Indian Army Chief General Mohan Mukund Naravane is visiting forward locations of Ladakh on Thursday. Army Chief Gen. Naravane will review the deployment and military preparations with field commanders. He will also review the current status of key strategic infrastructure projects.e

During his visit, the Army Chief will review the security situation on the ground. Senior field commanders will brief Gen. MM Narvane on the ground situation at the southern bank of Pangong Lake.

Military tensions with China escalated after Indian soldiers occupied heights on the southern bank of the Pangong Tso-Chushul sector over the weekend. General Narvane will also inspect ongoing border infra projects. These projects are of the highest importance to India in such situations.

On Wednesday, he had to put off a visit to Myanmar. Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla too was scheduled to visit along with the army chief to Myanmar.

MEA said that the national security advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi, as senior representatives, had agreed that the situation should be handled in a responsible manner. Neither side should take any provocative action or escalate matters, but the Chinese troops violated the understanding and engaged in provocative military manoeuvres, MEA added.

The government of India is of the view that China doesn't really want to resolve the issue. It may be pushing in a planned way to move the LAC westwards. This makes dialogue and negotiations much more difficult.

The latest, the southern part of Pangong Lake, confrontation is more significant due to the involvement of Tibetan exiles'Special Frontier Force (SFF).

The Special Frontier Force secured the crucial ridge in the Spanggur Gap-Chushul area and resisting the Chinese threat. Reportedly, SFF has even caused some damage on the Chinese side.

Chinese president Xi Jinping wants to consolidate China's grip in the region by mobilizing troops for the exercises all along with the India-Tibet border.