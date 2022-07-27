Arms procurement worth Rs 28,732 crore gets Centre nod: List of high-grade weapons proposed for Indian Army

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File photo)

The Indian Army is set to get a swanky and powerful revamp soon after the Defence Ministry has approved the procurement proposal for military weapons and arsenal for the Indian Armed Forces, worth a whopping Rs 28,732 crores.

The Centre on July 26 gave its nod to the high-budget procurement deal for the defence sector of India, just as the country remains embroiled in a tense stand-off with neighbouring China over the Ladakh border, paving way for high-grade and advanced weaponry in the army.

The procurement proposals were cleared by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday, as per PTI reports. According to the official report, the Centre is planning to introduce new military bulletproof jackets and carbines through the procurement budget.

Here is a list of proposed weaponry that can be introduced into the Indian Army –

Over 4 lakh close quarter battle carbines

High-grade bulletproof jackets with Indian Standard BIS VI level of protection

Armed swarm droned with surveillance technology

Upgraded 1250KW capacity marine gas turbine generator for Indian Navy

14 Fast Patrol Vessels (FPVs) for the Coast Guard

In an official statement, the Defence Ministry said, “The Acceptance of Necessity [AoN] for capital acquisition proposals of the armed forces amounting to ₹28,732 crores were accorded by the DAC.”

This comes as the stand-off between India and China over the Line of Actual Control (LAC) crosses its two-year mark, prompting the defence agencies to up their game against the neighbouring country in case of any unwarranted attacks.

As per PTI reports, the ministry said, “Considering the demand of enhanced protection against the threat of enemy snipers to our troops deployed along the Line of Control, and in close combat operations in counter-terrorism scenario, the DAC accorded AoN for bulletproof jackets with Indian Standard BIS VI level of protection.”

According to the official release, the arms procurement proposal is aimed at “enhancing AtmaNirbharta [self-reliance] in small arms.”

