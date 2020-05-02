Armed forces to salute COVID-19 warriors across India on May 3

As India continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, the armed forces have started preparations to show solidarity the corona warriors, who are working night and day and risking their own lives to help contain the virus. They include the healthcare fraternity, hygiene and sanitation staff, medical staff, police personnel, and media personnel.

A day ago, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat announced that the armed forces will show solidarity to the corona warriors on May 3.

On Sunday, the armed forces will organise several events. There will be a flypast by fighter and transport aircraft of the IAF from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir to Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, and from Dibrugarh in Assam to Kutch in Gujarat. Helicopters of IAF and Navy will shower flower petals on the hospitals who are treating COVID-19 patients.

The Indian Coast Guard will illuminate ships in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday and Sunday. In Gujarat, the South Western Air Command (SWAC) has planned two flower petal drop sorties over two hospitals in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar between 9 am and 10 am.

The Navy has planned illumination of ships in Porbandar from 7.30 pm to 11.59 pm on both days. In Kolkata, a band has been planned at Victoria memorial for both Saturday and Sunday. The Army Uttar Maharashtra and Gujrat (UMANG) Sub Area HQs Nagpur has planned wreath-laying at Police Memorial for Sunday morning, followed by presenting of sweets to doctors and healthcare staff at two locations--Govt Medical College and Indira Gandhi Medical College.

On Sunday morning, the Naval Officer-in-Charge (Andhra Pradesh) will be visiting designated COVID-19 hospital in Visakhapatnam and felicitate the medical fraternity for their efforts. This will be followed by a naval helicopter from INS Dega showering flower petals on the hospital. Two Indian Navy ships will also be illuminated at anchorage from 7.30 pm to midnight on Sunday at Visakhapatnam coast to pay homage to these COVID-19 warriors.

A petal showering sortie by the IAF at the Command Hospital and KGMU in Lucknow has been planned for Sunday. Some more details are still being finalised.

The Eastern Air Command is making full preparations to salute the COVID-19 warriors. A Sukhoi Su-30MKI flypast over Assam assembly will take place around 10.30 am. The showering of flower petals at COVID-19 hospitals in Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh), Guwahati (Assam), Shillong (Meghalaya) and Kolkata (West Bengal) will be done at 10.30 am. The flypast is, however, subject to weather conditions.

In Kolkata, the shower will take place at the IDCBG hospital, a COVID-19 hospital, between 10 am and 11 am. The band display of the IAF will take place in Guwahati.

A programme will be held by the Navy at Mumbai and Goa saluting the corona warriors. Five Naval ships have been planned by Western Naval Command (WNC) for illumination from 7.30 pm to 11.59 pm off the Gateway of India, Mumbai. They would prominently display banners "India Salutes Corona Warriors". They will sound the ship's siren and fire a flare at 7.30 at anchorage.

Additionally, the Naval Air stations at Goa would display human chain messages, "India Salutes Corona Warriors", on the runway to honour the corona warriors. Aerial photography for the same would also be undertaken. However, social distancing norms will be ensured during the activity.

The Indian Navy aviation assets would undertake showering of petals by helicopters on COVID-19 hospitals--Mumbai's Kasturba Gandhi Hospital and INHS Asvini, Colaba. The activity is tentatively planned to be undertaken between 10 am-10.30 am.