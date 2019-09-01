Arif Mohammad Khan, who quit Rajiv Gandhi govt over Shah Bano case, backed Triple Talaq bill, appointed new Kerala Guv

Former Union Minister Arif Mohammad Khan, who had come to loggerheads with the Congress at the time when the Shah Bano case was being debated in the country, has now been appointed as the new Governor of Kerala.

Khan had recently earned the praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over him siding with the government's verdict on Triple Talaq, calling it a 'game-changer' that not only removed the sword of triple divorce that hung over Muslim women but also sent a strong message of gender equality and dignity.

Arif Mohammad Khan's appointment as the Governor of Kerala comes along with the change of Governors in four other states - Kerala, Maharashtra, Himachal, and Telangana, with President Ram Nath Kovind approving the changes made to the posts, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement on Sunday.

Khan had won the Kanpur and Bahraich Lok Sabha seats in 1980 and in 1984, respectively, as a Congress candidate but had quit the party due to differences with Rajiv Gandhi over the passage of the Muslim Personal Law Bill during the Shah Bano case in 1986.

A supporter of Muslim reformism, he opposed the triple talaq custom and had backed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill that makes the declaration of talaq a cognizable offence, attracting up to three years' imprisonment with a fine.

In an exclusive interview earlier, Khan had said that he saw it as a victory for very ordinary Muslim women and their organisations who with very meagre resources fought a battle against oppression.

To this extent, Arif Mohammad Khan was also praised by Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the former's reformist stance against an orthodox custom like Triple Talaq.

Khan replaces Palanisamy Sathasivam, a former Chief Justice of India, as the Governor of Kerala.

"The appointments will take effect," read a press statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, "from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices."

The President makes appointments to the post of the Governor, the constitutional head of a state, for a term of five years.