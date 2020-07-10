'Are you at a dinner party?' CJI Bobde pulls up lawyer for improper attire

Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde on Friday pulled up an advocate for wearing a chequered tie instead of the lawyer's band during virtual court proceedings.

The lawyer was wearing a blue chequered tie as he appeared before the Supreme Court virtually, reports said.

Seeing his attire, the CJI asked, "What kind of a tie are you wearing? Are you at a dinner party?"

The lawyer apologised and said he will not appear like this in future and will wear lawyers' band.

"Sorry my lord..I won't appear like this in future," he said.

Justice Bobde then directed him to not appear like this before any court in the future.

There have been various instances of improper attire by lawyers since virtual proceedings started following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

In May this year during the lockdown, the apex court came out with a formal notification asking lawyers not to wear coats and long gowns during the hearings through video conferencing “till medical exigencies exist or until further orders" in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The notification came out after CJI Bobde said such dresses should not be donned as they make it easier to “catch virus”.

Earlier in June, the top court noted that the minimum court etiquette be maintained during the video hearings after a lawyer appeared in a T-shirt while lying on bed during a hearing.