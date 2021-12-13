'Are you ashamed of the PM?' Kerala HC on plea over Modi's picture on vaccination certificate

Hearing a petition seeking the removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture from the COVID-19 vaccination certificate, the Kerala High Court questioned the petitioner whether he felt ashamed of the Prime Minister of the country.

During the hearing, Justice PV Kunhikrishnan said that the Prime Minister has been elected by the people of this country and hence what is wrong in putting his picture on the vaccination certificate. Justice Kunhikrishnan, who observed that the petitioner is himself working in the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Leadership, also sought clarification on how the vaccine certificates carrying the photograph of PM Modi are different from naming the university after former PM Jawaharlal Nehru.

"If Prime Minister Modi's name is on the vaccine certificate, then what is the problem? You also work in an institute named after Jawaharlal Nehru, he was also a Prime Minister. Then, why not ask the university to remove his name too?" the court asked.

When the petitioner's counsel told the court that there was no such practice in other countries, the Justice orally remarked, "They may not be proud of their Prime Minister, we are proud of our Prime Minister."

"Why are you (petitioner) ashamed of the Prime Minister? He came to power with the mandate of the people. We may have different political views, but there is no denying the fact that he is still the Prime Minister of the country," the court noted.

Petitioner's counsel M Peter said, "Certificate is a private space in which personal details are recorded. That's why anyone's photo on it is like interfering in the privacy of a person, which is not right. Adding Prime Minister's picture in the certificate is to intrude into a person's personal space."

Notably, the petitioner had alleged that the vaccination certificate is his personal place, and he has some rights over it. According to M Peter, the photo in the COVID-19 certificate violates the fundamental rights of a citizen.