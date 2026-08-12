'Are You A Staunch Hindu?': Ram Mandir trust panel asks personal questions to CEO candidates

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust interviewed 18 shortlisted candidates for Ram Mandir's first full-time CEO. Questions covered admin experience and personal religious practices: 'Are you a staunch Hindu?', vegetarianism, shikha, janeu, alcohol.

The questions for the next person who will oversee the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya were not limited to budgets, administration or the management of one of India’s most high-profile temple. They got personal: "Are you a staunch Hindu? Do you eat non-veg food?"

The 18 candidates shortlisted for the first full-time CEO of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust were asked about their religious practices, personal lives and dietary habits, besides their administrative experience and vision for the Ram temple, sources said.

The candidates were asked to fill out a Google form seeking details about their administrative experience as well as religious beliefs and personal lives. During the interviews, panel members also went through details mentioned in their CVs and questioned them about their likes and dislikes, interpersonal skills and conduct.

Among the questions were: "Do you keep a shikha (tuft of hair)?" "Do you wear a janeu (sacred thread)?" and "Are you a pure vegetarian or do you eat non-vegetarian food?" Candidates were also asked if they consume alcohol.

Questions also covered their families, previous work experience and their handling of crowds during large religious events. Candidates were asked about their faith in Lord Ram and their understanding of the temple’s religious and social significance. The interviews sought to assess administrative ability, leadership skills, religious and social engagement and each candidate’s vision for the future of the temple.

Trust lays down criteria

The Trust is appointing a full-time CEO for the first time after the loot of cash, gold and other offerings by temple staff came to light in June. The CEO will oversee the temple’s administration, facilities and associated businesses. According to reports, the Trust has stipulated that the selected candidate should be a practising Hindu, follow Hindu traditions and guidelines, be a strict vegetarian and a teetotaller. The age criterion for the post has been fixed at *50 to 70 years*.

The selection process began on Tuesday, with 10 candidates appearing for interviews on the first day. The remaining candidates are expected to be interviewed on Wednesday. The interviews were held behind closed doors in a greenhouse in the northern part of the Ram Mandir complex. Confidentiality was maintained throughout the process.

The selection committee comprises *former Justice Pramod Kohli, Lt Gen (retd) Vishnukant Chaturvedi and scientist Suresh Haware*, former chairman of the Shirdi Sai Baba Trust. Dr Krishna Mohan, the Trust’s interim general secretary, was also present during the interviews along with the selection panel.

Interviews began at 9 am, with the first session running until noon and the second from 2 pm to 6 pm. Each candidate was interviewed for about 25 to 30 minutes.

5,300 applications, theft probe background

The Trust received more than 5,300 applications from across the country for the post. Eighteen candidates were eventually shortlisted, with administrative experience expected to be a key consideration.

According to a senior Trust functionary, all 18 candidates arrived in Ayodhya late on Monday and stayed at locations suggested by the Trust, reported news agency PTI. Among the shortlisted candidates are *three former IAS officers, a retired IPS officer and four former military and education officials*.

The CEO selection comes against the backdrop of a probe into theft and embezzlement of temple donations by a special investigation team of the UP Police. The investigation has to be completed in 90 days and the chargesheet has to be filed in court by the end of next month.

After the SIT submitted its preliminary report on June 23, an FIR was registered and eight people were arrested. Police later reported recovering cash, gold, silver and foreign currency from the accused, including Rs 20.39 lakh from one of them.