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‘Are you a Hindu?’: Mumbai security guard Subroto Sen attacked by Zuber Ansari recounts stabbing attack horror

Subroto Sen, a security guard who was stabbed in a violent assault by 31-year-old Zaib Zuber Ansari in Mumbai's Naya Nagar, has narrated to the police the sequence of events from the horrifying night that left him and his supervisor, Rajkumar Mishra, seriously injured.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Apr 29, 2026, 01:05 AM IST

‘Are you a Hindu?’: Mumbai security guard Subroto Sen attacked by Zuber Ansari recounts stabbing attack horror
Mumbai security guard Subroto Sen recounts stabbing attack horror (image source: IANS)
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Subroto Sen, a security guard who was stabbed in a violent assault by 31-year-old Zaib Zuber Ansari in Mumbai's Naya Nagar, has narrated to the police the sequence of events from the horrifying night that left him and his supervisor, Rajkumar Mishra, seriously injured. 

What happened during the incident? 

According to police officials, the accused approached the guards stationed at an under-construction building near Wockhardt Hospital in the early hours of Monday, around 4 am on April 27. He reportedly asked them to recite the Kalma, an important Islamic declaration of faith, before launching the attack.  

The victims, Rajkumar Mishra and Subroto Sen, suffered serious injuries and were admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Mishra managed to reach the hospital on his own despite his condition, while Sen was helped by a local resident, Nayab Sheikh.  

Security guard Subroto Sen recounts horror 

In his statement to the police, reported by IANS, Subroto said that at around 3:00 am, a man identified as Zuber approached him and asked about a mosque. “He asked, “Is there a mosque ahead?” I replied, “Yes, there is a mosque ahead on the right side.” He then asked, “What is the name of the mosque?” I told him, “I do not know the name of the mosque.” Zuber then asked, “Are you a Hindu?” I answered “yes”,” Sen said.  

He said the accused then walked away. Around 4:00 am, when Subroto went to a tea stall, he noticed Zuber was already present there. At approximately 4:30 am, when he returned to his duty post, he realised that Zuber was following him. Before he could react, the accused allegedly pulled out a knife, grabbed Subroto’s arm, and attacked him.  

Though he attempted to resist, Subroto sustained a knife injury. He then managed to push the attacker away and ran towards the cabin of his supervisor, Rajkumar Mishra. “However, Zuber entered the cabin as well. Mishra was seated on a chair inside. Before I could explain the situation or he could comprehend what was happening, Zuber-upon seeing Mishra- immediately demanded, “You are a Hindu too, aren’t you? If not, recite the Kalma”. Mishra was unable to recite the Kalma. Following this, Zuber began repeatedly stabbing him with the knife. Being seated in the chair, Mishra was unable to defend himself effectively,” Subroto said.  

Fearing for his life, Subroto fled towards the back of the building. After some time, when the situation appeared to calm down, he called Mishra’s mobile phone. Mishra answered and, in distress, pleaded, “I'm going to die! I'm going to die! Please save me!” Subroto rushed back to the cabin, where other staff members had also gathered by then. They immediately took Mishra and Subroto to the hospital and informed the police. In his statement, Subroto added, “Mishra sustained knife wounds to his abdomen and chest; he was stabbed specifically after being asked about his religious identity.” Police acted swiftly after the attack, reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding area to identify the suspect.  

 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

 

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