Indian Armed Forces successfully neutralised Pakistan military's attempts at a large-scale drone and missile attack on multiple Indian military installations across Northern and Western India during the night of May 7-8 and an Air Defence system at Lahore has been neutralised.

Schools in Gurugram, Haryana, will remain closed tomorrow (Friday) as a precautionary measure. The Delhi government has also cancelled all leave for its employees until further notice, citing the current situation and the need for readiness in emergency response. This action follows a directive issued by the Services Department late Thursday evening, which stated that no government official in Delhi will be granted leave due to the heightened alert and preparations for any potential emergencies. These measures come amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.



Students and parents are concerned about whether schools and colleges will open or close on Friday. Though there is no advisory from the authorities, except that of Gurugram, parents and students are advised to be alert for any untoward incidents.



Early on May 7 morning, India executed a coordinated assault using long-range high-precision strike weapons, destroying nine sites in PoK and deep inside Pakistan in an operation codenamed 'Sindoor'.

Over 100 terrorists were eliminated in a series of precision strikes launched in the early hours of Wednesday, according to sources.



The operation, aimed at avenging the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed, remains underway, making it challenging to provide an exact casualty count of the terrorists at this stage, sources further stated.

