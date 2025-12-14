FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Are Delhi schools closed on December 15? Govt takes BIG step, asks schools to operate on hybrid mode from...

The decision comes as authorities tightened curbs under Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), triggered by a sharp deterioration in air quality across the national capital.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 14, 2025, 02:11 PM IST

Are Delhi schools closed on December 15? Govt takes BIG step, asks schools to operate on hybrid mode from...
The Directorate of Education (DoE) has directed schools to immediately shift to hybrid classes for students from Classes 1 to 9 and Class 11, in a bid to reduce children's exposure to hazardous pollution while ensuring academic continuity. The directive applies to government, government-aided and unaided recognised private schools under the DoE, NDMC, MCD and the Delhi Cantonment Board. Schools have been instructed to offer a mix of online and physical classes wherever feasible until further notice.

Schoold to operate from hybrid mode

"All heads of schools of government, government-aided and unaided recognised private schools under the DoE, NDMC, MCD and the Delhi Cantonment Board are directed to conduct classes for children up to Class IX and XI in a 'hybrid' mode, both physical and online, wherever online classes are feasible, with immediate effect until further orders," the Directorate of Education said in its official notice.

The official notice added that students and their guardians will have the choice to attend classes online wherever the option is available.

GRAP 4 measures enforced

The decision follows an order issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), which invoked Stage-IV actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect to prevent further worsening of air pollution levels across Delhi-NCR.

Earlier, CAQM had implemented Stage-III restrictions, including hybrid classes up to Class 5 and a ban on construction and demolition activities, as pollution levels surged due to unfavourable meteorological conditions.

Air Quality hits worst level of the year

Delhi recorded its worst air quality of the year on Saturday, with the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 431, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This surpassed the previous high of 428 recorded on November 11. The Air Quality Early Warning System has predicted that the AQI will remain in the 'severe' category on Sunday as well, raising serious health concerns for residents.

Work-from-Home rules for offices

Alongside school restrictions, the Delhi government has ordered both government and private offices to operate with reduced physical attendance. All administrative secretaries and heads of departments have been instructed to attend the office regularly, but physical attendance of staff must not exceed 50 percent.

The remaining 50 percent of employees are required to work from home, though senior officials have the discretion to call staff to the office to ensure uninterrupted delivery of essential and emergency services.

