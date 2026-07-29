Are Delhi Police's takedown notices over abusive PM Modi posts constitutional? Here's what the law says

Delhi Police's notices to social media platforms over allegedly abusive posts against Prime Minister Narendra Modi have reignited the debate over the limits of free speech in India and the legal framework governing online takedowns.

Freedom of speech is protected, but the limits of that freedom vary from one country to another. In India, the debate has resurfaced after the Delhi Police issued notices to social media platforms and some digital news portals over allegedly abusive posts targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during and after the recent student protests led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).

In India, a constitutional democracy that guarantees freedom of speech under Article 19(1)(a), follows a different legal framework subjected to 'reasonable restrictions'.That distinction has come under fresh scrutiny after the Delhi Police-issued notices have triggered fresh questions about the legal basis for online takedowns. Legal experts point out that the government can direct the removal or blocking of online content under certain provisions of the Information Technology Act, noting that such action is subject to constitutional safeguards and Supreme Court rulings.

Delhi Police has issued notice against allegedly abusive social media posts targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and security forces during the recent student protests. An FIR has been registered over the circulation of allegedly defamatory content against constitutional authorities, and notices have been issued to X and other social media platforms directing them to remove the content, preserve related data and share account details for investigation. Police said its social media monitoring team has been scanning online platforms for objectionable posts, though the exact number of accounts served with notices remains unclear.

What legal provisions govern online takedown notices?

Legal experts emphasise that merely describing content as “abusive”, “offensive” or “objectionable” is not enough; the content must fall within a recognised offence or a ground permitted under Article 19(2).

While there is no official copy of the notice available for scrutiny, Supriya Majumdar, Partner, Elarra Law Offices, says that the two provisions under which the actions could have been taken are sections 69A and 79(b)(3) of the Information Technology Act.

First, Section 69A can be invoked when the matters involve the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the State, friendly relations with foreign States or public order or for preventing incitement to the commission of any cognizable offence relating to the above. However, Majumdar says the notices are unlikely to have been issued under Section 69A because they relate to allegedly abusive or offensive content, including AI-generated deepfakes, rather than the specific national security or public order grounds covered by the provision.

Rishabh Gandhi, Founder, Rishabh Gandhi and Advocates, suggests Delhi police possibly issued a notice under Section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology Act, read with Rule 3(1)(d) of the IT Rules, 2021. Though the exact provision can be confirmed only from the notice itself, Gandhi says such a notice would be different from a formal blocking order under Section 69A, which follows a separate statutory procedure and safeguards.

Can Delhi Police's takedown notices be challenged?

Majumdar says that even if the notices were issued under Section 79(3)(b), authorities would still be required to follow the due process laid down by the Supreme Court in Shreya Singhal v. Union of India (2015). She says any action must be backed by legally recognised grounds such as defamation, incitement or decency and morality, failing which it could be challenged. In Shreya Singhal v. Union of India (2015), the Supreme Court struck down Section 66A of the IT Act and held that restrictions on online speech must comply with constitutional safeguards and due process.

Majumdar explains that social media platforms are required to act only after receiving "actual knowledge" through a valid court order or a direction issued by an authorised government officer. Under the IT Rules, 2021, such directions can be issued only by officers of at least the rank of Joint Secretary (or equivalent). "If the order is issued by the police, it must come from an officer not below the rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) who has been specifically authorised by the appropriate government," she says.

Referring to the Sahyog Portal, Majumdar says the due process requirements laid down in Shreya Singhal cannot be bypassed. According to her, the police must issue a reasoned order supported by the relevant legal provisions. "If the required process has not been followed, there is not only a procedural flaw, irregularity and use of excess jurisdiction by the police, but it also renders the notices unconstitutional," she adds.

Gandhi says the notices are not unconstitutional merely because they were issued. However, he adds that they could be challenged if they are vague, blanket in nature, unsupported by reasons or directed against lawful criticism, satire or political dissent.

How online users can challenge takedown or account blocking

According to legal experts, a social media account block can be challenged first through the platform’s internal grievance mechanism. If that fails, the user can escalate the matter through the statutory appellate process available under the intermediary rules.

According to Namita Viswanath, Partner at CMS INDUSLAW, the blocking order may be challenged because it suffers from a lack of necessity; it does not relate to the interests of the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence and security of the State, friendly relations with foreign States, public order, or prevention of incitement to cognizable offences; it fails to record reasons for the ban; it fails to follow the prescribed legal procedure or infringes upon the fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution.

Alay Razvi, Managing Partner, Accord Juris, says users can first approach the platform's internal grievance mechanism before pursuing the statutory appellate process available under the intermediary rules. Where an account has been blocked pursuant to a government direction, users can seek disclosure of the underlying order and challenge it if it was issued without notice, hearing or statutory authority. He adds that in suitable cases, courts can also order interim restoration of the account, quash the blocking action and even award compensation if an unlawful suspension caused measurable loss.

Gandhi notes the user may seek interim relief directing preservation of the account, posts, follower data and access records, restraining permanent deletion in urgent cases. It requires production of the underlying government communication before the court, and restoring the account pending adjudication.

"A direct writ petition solely against a private platform is more legally complex because every private moderation decision is not automatically subject to constitutional review; maintainability will depend on the platform’s statutory obligations, the existence of governmental involvement and the nature of the public duty asserted," he says.

Gandhi stressed that while there is no absolute right to remain on a private platform, neither the State nor social media companies can remove content solely because it supports a peaceful protest, criticises the government or expresses political dissent. Any restriction, he said, must have a clear legal basis, follow due process and be proportionate.

Conclusion

The legal basis of the notices is likely to test the balance between online content regulation and constitutional free speech protections. Whether the Delhi Police followed the statutory safeguards prescribed under the IT Act and the Supreme Court's rulings could ultimately be decided by the courts if affected users challenge the action.