On the day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the SCO Summit in Tianjin, Donald Trump aide Peter Navarro once again attacked India. He said that the Brahmins in India are profiteering from cheap Russian oil. Who are Boston Brahmins? Details here.

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Sep 01, 2025, 06:04 PM IST

Are Brahmins 'profiteering' from Russian oil, as Donald Trump aide has claimed? Who are Boston Brahmins?
A close aide of US President Donald Trump has accused India of profiteering from cheap Russian oil.
White House Trade Advisor Peter Navarro has said that the "Brahmins" are profiteering at the expense of the Indian people and it needs to "stop." It has come as the latest tirade in the series of attacks on India for buying Russian oil. The close confidante of President Donald Trump said, "I would simply say this to Indian people to understand what is going on here. You have got Brahmins profiteering at the expense of the Indian people, and we want that to stop."

Trump has slapped India with a punitive additional tariff of 25% over and above the base tariffs of 25%, taking the cumulative tariffs to 50%. The effective tariff is higher on most of the products. Navarro's comment came on the day when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the Chinese city of Tianjin. He also met Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. 

Who were Boston Brahmins?

Trinamool MP and former journalist Sagarika Ghose offered an insight into the American context and indicated what it means in the true sense. Taking to social media platform X, she wrote, "'Boston Brahmin' was once a widely used term in the US to refer to the American New England wealthy elite. "Brahmin" is still a term used in the English-speaking world to denote social or economic "elites" (in this case, the rich).

 

(Peter Navarro, White House Trade Advisor)

Boston Brahmins were actually an aristocratic class of wealthy and well-educated people from Protestant families. They dominated the cultural, educational, and economic life of Boston and New England from the 18th to the 20th century. Oliver Wendell Holmes coined this term in 1861. The term corresponded to India's highest caste, emphasizing their inherited status, intellectualism, and societal influence. Boston Brahmins were the descendants of Puritan settlers, who built their fortunes through trade and manufacturing. They maintained power through social exclusivity. However, they were also known for philanthropy and distinct traditions.

FAQs

Q1: Who is Peter Navarro?

Ans: Peter Navarro is the White House Trade Advisor. He is a close confidante of President Donald Trump.

Q2: Who were Boston Brahmins?

Ans: Boston Brahmins were actually an aristocratic class of wealthy and well-educated people from Protestant families. They dominated the cultural, educational, and economic life of Boston and New England from the 18th to the 20th century.

Summary

White House Trade Advisor Peter Navarro has said that the "Brahmins" are profiteering at the expense of the Indian people and it needs to "stop." He said, "I would simply say this to Indian people to understand what is going on here. You have got Brahmins profiteering at the expense of the Indian people, and we want that to stop."  It has come as the latest tirade in the series of attacks on India for buying Russian oil. 

