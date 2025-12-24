FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Aravalli row: Centre's BIG order to states, asks to impose complete ban on...

The ongoing mining activities in the Aravallis are to be regulated stringently to ensure environmental protection.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Dec 24, 2025, 07:58 PM IST

    Aravalli controversy: The Centre has directed states to impose a complete ban on granting new mining leases in the Aravallis, PTI reported, quoting officials. "Govt fully committed towards long-term protection of Aravalli ecosystem, recognising its critical role in conserving biodiversity," they said. The ongoing mining activities in the Aravallis are to be regulated stringently to ensure environmental protection, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) said. 

    The entire Aravalli Range stretches from Delhi to Gujarat. This prohibition applies uniformly across the entire Aravalli landscape and is intended to preserve the integrity of the range. The MoEF&CC has directed the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) to identify additional areas/zones across the entire Aravallis where mining should be prohibited, in addition to the areas already prohibited by the Centre, based on ecological, geological, and landscape-level considerations.

    The Centre has also directed that, for mines already in operation, the concerned state governments ensure strict compliance with all environmental safeguards and conform to the Supreme Court's order. Ongoing mining activities are to be regulated stringently, with additional restrictions, to ensure environmental protection and adherence to sustainable mining practices.

    READ | Delhi Pollution: Restrictions under GRAP-4 lifted in national capital as air quality improves

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
