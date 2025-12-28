Aravalis under mining pressure: Rajasthan reports over 1,230 mining leases; Rajsamand tops list

Amid an uproar over the deterioration of the Aravali range, more than 1,230 mining leases exist in Rajasthan's Aravali region and are disputed. These mining areas cover 17,393 hectares. Many of these disputes are still in court.

Amid an uproar over the deterioration of the Aravali range, more than 1,230 mining leases exist in Rajasthan's Aravali region and are disputed. These mining areas cover 17,393 hectares. Many of these disputes are still in court, among which some mines remain closed, and others still operate. The Rajasthan mining department had proposed new mining leases, but the Centre banned new mining in the Aravalis due to public backlash due to a proposed “new definition” of India’s oldest mountain ranges.

An official source said, “The mining department issued notifications for 126 new leases in Nov 2025. Of these, 50 are located within Aravali districts, while 76 fall outside the Aravali region.” Mining leases are heavily concentrated in certain districts: Rajsamand leads with over 540 leases, followed by Udaipur (162) and Jaipur (139). Alwar, Sirohi, and Bhilwara together have over 250 leases, showing widespread mining activity in the Aravali region

Mining expert Pradeep Singh says the new ban won't affect existing leases, so hundreds can continue operating, especially in Rajasthan. He highlights the environmental damage: hills are being hollowed out, forests are thinning, and natural drainage systems are disrupted.

Rajasthan has a massive mining footprint, with 16,116 leases (10,060 operational) and nearly 18,000 quarry licences, impacting areas beyond just the Aravalis.

The Aravalli range issue

-The Aravalli range, India's oldest mountain range, is facing degradation due to mining, deforestation, and urbanization, threatening its ecological balance and biodiversity.

-The Supreme Court has banned new mining leases in the Aravallis until a Management Plan for Sustainable Mining (MPSM) is in place, citing environmental concerns and the need for sustainable development.

-A controversy surrounds the government's new definition of the Aravalli range, which environmentalists claim could exclude over 90% of the range from protection, allowing mining and development activities.

-The Rajasthan government has assured that it will not allow tampering with the Aravalli's natural form and has launched a Rs 250-crore Green Aravalli Development Project to restore ecological balance.

-Protests and debates continue, with environmentalists and local communities demanding stronger safeguards and recognition of the Aravalli's ecological importance