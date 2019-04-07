Araku Lok Sabha constituency: Candidates for 2019 LS poll, past results, all updates

Araku Lok Sabha Constituency: The Araku constituency is the only Lok Sabha constituency out of 25 in Andhra Pradesh which is reserved for Scheduled tribes. YSR Congress’ Kothapalli Geetha is the sitting MP in Araku constituency who defeated Gummidipundi Sandhyarani in 2014 Parliamentary elections.

Araku Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates

BJP: KVV Satyanarayan (ST)Congress: Shruti Devi TDP: Kishore Chandra DeoYSR Congress Party: Madhavi

Congress has fielded Kishore Chandra Deo’s daughter Shruti Devi. Deo is a former Congress leader who left the party in February and joined TDP. He has been elected 6 times as an MP and also been the Union Minister.

Araku Lok Sabha results in 2014 and 2009

2014: YSR Congress Kothapalli Geetha (F) who received 413191 votes defeated TDP’s Gummidi Sandhyarani who got 321793 votes. 2009: V Kishore Chandra Deo (M) of the Congress received 360458 votes. He defeated Midhyam Babu Rao (M) of the CPM 168014 votes.

Among the possible major election issue in the region is the welfare and development of the people belonging to the tribal community. Kapus, Scheduled Castes, Yadavas and Matsyakaras are other communities which represent another major chunk of the region’s population.

The region has also been a target of Maoists who shot dead TDP MLA Sarveswara Rao last year. Araku shares its boundaries with districts including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari in Andhra Pradesh.

Population

Urban population: 8.41%Rural population: 91.59%Scheduled castes: 7.23%Scheduled tribes: 54.76%

Araku constituency’s total population is 1926513, according to 2011 census.

Lok Sabha elections in all the 25 constituencies in Andhra Pradesh will take place on April 11. The state will also witness simultaneous assembly election which will take place on the same day while the ounting of votes will be done on May 23.