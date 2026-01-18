AR Rahman’s ‘communal bias in Bollywood’ remarks get support from Mehbooba Mufti, former J-K CM says 'when Javed Akhtar dismisses...'

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday (January 18, 2026) backed the music composer A.R. Rehman's claims, stating that there was “communal bias in Bollywood”. Her statement comes when Rahman has been subjected to a lot of criticism over his recent interview in which he said that work from the Hindi film industry has slowed for him over the past eight years, attributing the slowdown to a “power shift” and hinting it “might be a communal thing.”

AR Rahman controversy: What did Mehbooba Mufti say?



In a post on X, Ms Mufti said, “Bollywood has always been a living mini-India mirroring the country’s social realities. Brushing aside such experiences does not change the truth about today’s India.” She also slammed lyricist Javed Akhtar, adding, “When Javed Akhtar dismisses A.R. Rahman’s concerns about the growing communalisation of Bollywood, he contradicts lived and shared realities of Indian Muslim,s including those of his own wife Shabana Azmi, who has openly spoken about being denied housing for being Muslim in a cosmopolitan city like Bombay."