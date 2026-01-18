FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines
  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli's century; fifties from Nitish Reddy, Harshit Rana in vain as New Zealand beat India by 41 runs to win series 2-1

IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli's century; fifties from Nitish Reddy, Harshit Rana in vai

AR Rahman’s ‘communal bias in Bollywood’ remarks get support from Mehbooba Mufti, former J-K CM says 'when Javed Akhtar dismisses...'

AR Rahman’s ‘communal bias in Bollywood’ remarks get support from Mehbooba Mufti

Vande Bharat Sleeper, Amrit Bharat ticket rules change as Railways makes refunds stricter for passengers; check details here

Vande Bharat Sleeper, Amrit Bharat train icket rules change; check details

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms

Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch

Not Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana, Toxic, but THIS is most anticipated film of 2026, IMDb reveals list

Not Dhurandhar 2 Ramayana, Toxic THIS is most anticipated film of 2026

BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham, Hema Malini; celebs turned out to vote

BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham

HomeIndia

INDIA

AR Rahman’s ‘communal bias in Bollywood’ remarks get support from Mehbooba Mufti, former J-K CM says 'when Javed Akhtar dismisses...'

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday (January 18, 2026) backed the music composer A.R. Rehman's claims, stating that there was “communal bias in Bollywood”. Her statement comes when Rahman has been subjected to a lot of criticism over his recent interview in which he said that work from the Hindi film industry has slowed for him over the past eight years, attributing the slowdown to a “power shift” and hinting it “might be a communal thing.”

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jan 18, 2026, 09:36 PM IST

AR Rahman’s ‘communal bias in Bollywood’ remarks get support from Mehbooba Mufti, former J-K CM says 'when Javed Akhtar dismisses...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday (January 18, 2026) backed the music composer A.R. Rehman's claims, stating that there was “communal bias in Bollywood”. Her statement comes when Rahman has been subjected to a lot of criticism over his recent interview in which he said that work from the Hindi film industry has slowed for him over the past eight years, attributing the slowdown to a “power shift” and hinting it “might be a communal thing.”

AR Rahman controversy: What did Mehbooba Mufti say?

In a post on X, Ms Mufti said, “Bollywood has always been a living mini-India mirroring the country’s social realities. Brushing aside such experiences does not change the truth about today’s India.” She also slammed lyricist Javed Akhtar, adding, “When Javed Akhtar dismisses A.R. Rahman’s concerns about the growing communalisation of Bollywood, he contradicts lived and shared realities of Indian Muslim,s including those of his own wife Shabana Azmi, who has openly spoken about being denied housing for being Muslim in a cosmopolitan city like Bombay."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli's century; fifties from Nitish Reddy, Harshit Rana in vain as New Zealand beat India by 41 runs to win series 2-1
IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli's century; fifties from Nitish Reddy, Harshit Rana in vai
AR Rahman’s ‘communal bias in Bollywood’ remarks get support from Mehbooba Mufti, former J-K CM says 'when Javed Akhtar dismisses...'
AR Rahman’s ‘communal bias in Bollywood’ remarks get support from Mehbooba Mufti
Noida techie's death by drowning: Police file FIR against builder duo, family alleges delay in rescue op
Noida techie's death by drowning: Police file FIR against builder duo
Modi vs Mamata: BJP pledges ‘One District, One Product’ policy if voted to power in West Bengal Election 2026
Modi vs Mamata: BJP pledges ‘One District, One Product’ policy if voted to power
Vande Bharat Sleeper, Amrit Bharat ticket rules change as Railways makes refunds stricter for passengers; check details here
Vande Bharat Sleeper, Amrit Bharat train icket rules change; check details
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch
Not Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana, Toxic, but THIS is most anticipated film of 2026, IMDb reveals list
Not Dhurandhar 2 Ramayana, Toxic THIS is most anticipated film of 2026
BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham, Hema Malini; celebs turned out to vote
BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC ODI batting rankings
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC
Laughter Chefs 3 fees: Here's how much Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh charge per episode, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Jannat Zubair earnings revealed
Laughter Chefs 3: Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh fees revealed
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement