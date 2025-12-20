AR Rahman concert: Delhi traffic police issue advisory; know which roads will be affected, routes to avoid

The traffic police directed that commuters can face restrictions, and diversions imposed on IP Marg and Vikas Marg if required. There will be a prohibition on heavy vehicles to ply from Rajghat towards IP Marg during the event hours.

Ahead of AR Rahman's musical event scheduled on Saturday at the Main Arena Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory, announcing restrictions and possible diversions near the venue to avoid road traffic disruptions. The concert, which will take place at the Main Arena (Gym) of the stadium from 6 pm to 10 pm, is set to impact traffic movement in the surrounding areas.



AR Rahman concert: Delhi traffic advisory



The traffic police directed that commuters can face restrictions, and diversions imposed on IP Marg and Vikas Marg if required. There will be a prohibition on heavy vehicles to ply from Rajghat towards IP Marg during the event hours. Regarding parking facilities, police said that limited parking would be available only for vehicles with valid parking labels near the stadium. Also, display of the parking label, with vehicle number clearly mentioned, is compulsory on the windscreen of vehicles, and those without valid parking labels will not be allowed near the stadium.



Between 12 noon and 11 pm on December 20, the commuters have been instructed to avoid some roads due to anticipated congestion. These include IP Marg, Vikas Marg, and the Ring Road stretch from Rajghat to IP Depot. The commuters with parking labels are asked to take the Ring Road detour, swing in via MGM Road to reach the designated parking zone. They are not allowed to park on either side of the Ring Road stretch between Rajghat and the IP flyover on event day. If they violate rules, they will need to pay the price, as a tow truck chomp and a prosecution grumble.



The advisory also laid instructions on entry points to the stadium. Gate numbers 7 and 8 will allow entry from Velodrome Road, while gates 21, 22, and 23 will be accessible from MGM Road on the Ring Road side. Gates 16 and 18 will also allow entry from MGM Road.



AR Rahman concert in Delhi



AR Rahman brings a one-night-only concert, Harmony of Hearts, to New Delhi, promising a soul-touching musical journey. It celebrates rhythm, faith and timeless artistry. The evening blends Sufi-inspired music with live performance. The Opening the concert is Jhalaa, India's first raag-based band, curated by AR Rahman himself. The three-hour house concert begins at 7 pm at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi. The indoor venue has a standing arrangement for the audience.

