FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Team India's biggest worries before T20 World Cup 2026: Openers still unsettled, captain Suryakumar Yadav off-colour

Biggest Gaming deals alert! PlayStation India’s holiday sale offers up to Rs 10,000 off; check discounted prices of PS5, PS4 accessories and games

AR Rahman concert: Delhi traffic police issue advisory; know which roads will be affected, routes to avoid

RCB react to Jitesh Sharma's T20 World Cup 2026 snub, social media post goes viral

Sonia Gandhi attacks Centre over G RAM G Bill: 'Modi govt has ignored...'

Explained: Why BCCI chose not to name any standby players for T20 World Cup 2026

Cancer risk with eggs? Food authority issues BIG clarification after viral claims

India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs PAK match live on TV, online?

Epstein Files Controversy: Crucial documents MISSING from DOJ’s initial release of files? Democrat reveals what they are

'They tied burnt torso, head outside': Father of Hindu man lynched in Bangladesh recounts horror

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Team India's biggest worries before T20 World Cup 2026: Openers still unsettled, captain Suryakumar Yadav off-colour

Team India's biggest worries before T20 World Cup 2026: Openers still unsettled

Biggest Gaming deals alert! PlayStation India’s holiday sale offers up to Rs 10,000 off; check discounted prices of PS5, PS4 accessories and games

Biggest Gaming deals alert! PlayStation India’s holiday sale offers

AR Rahman concert: Delhi traffic police issue advisory; know which roads will be affected, routes to avoid

AR Rahman concert: Delhi traffic issue advisory, know which roads will be affec

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bollywood moms and their top health secrets: From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood

From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood

Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree looks; See pics

Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree

Dhurandhar 2: Will Bade Sahab's identity be revealed? Here's all you need to know about Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh's film; release date, plot and more

Dhurandhar 2 Bade Sahab identity all you need to know about Ranveer Singh film

HomeIndia

INDIA

AR Rahman concert: Delhi traffic police issue advisory; know which roads will be affected, routes to avoid

The traffic police directed that commuters can face restrictions, and diversions imposed on IP Marg and Vikas Marg if required. There will be a prohibition on heavy vehicles to ply from Rajghat towards IP Marg during the event hours.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Dec 20, 2025, 07:53 PM IST

AR Rahman concert: Delhi traffic police issue advisory; know which roads will be affected, routes to avoid
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ahead of AR Rahman's musical event scheduled on Saturday at the Main Arena Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory, announcing restrictions and possible diversions near the venue to avoid road traffic disruptions. The concert, which will take place at the Main Arena (Gym) of the stadium from 6 pm to 10 pm, is set to impact traffic movement in the surrounding areas.

AR Rahman concert: Delhi traffic advisory

The traffic police directed that commuters can face restrictions, and diversions imposed on IP Marg and Vikas Marg if required. There will be a prohibition on heavy vehicles to ply from Rajghat towards IP Marg during the event hours. Regarding parking facilities, police said that limited parking would be available only for vehicles with valid parking labels near the stadium. Also, display of the parking label, with vehicle number clearly mentioned, is compulsory on the windscreen of vehicles, and those without valid parking labels will not be allowed near the stadium. 

Between 12 noon and 11 pm on December 20, the commuters have been instructed to avoid some roads due to anticipated congestion. These include IP Marg, Vikas Marg, and the Ring Road stretch from Rajghat to IP Depot. The commuters with parking labels are asked to take the Ring Road detour, swing in via MGM Road to reach the designated parking zone. They are not allowed to park on either side of the Ring Road stretch between Rajghat and the IP flyover on event day. If they violate rules, they will need to pay the price, as a tow truck chomp and a prosecution grumble. 

The advisory also laid instructions on entry points to the stadium. Gate numbers 7 and 8 will allow entry from Velodrome Road, while gates 21, 22, and 23 will be accessible from MGM Road on the Ring Road side. Gates 16 and 18 will also allow entry from MGM Road.

AR Rahman concert in Delhi

AR Rahman brings a one-night-only concert, Harmony of Hearts,  to New Delhi, promising a soul-touching musical journey. It celebrates rhythm, faith and timeless artistry. The evening blends Sufi-inspired music with live performance. The Opening the concert is Jhalaa, India's first raag-based band, curated by AR Rahman himself. The three-hour house concert begins at 7 pm at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi. The indoor venue has a standing arrangement for the audience.
 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Team India's biggest worries before T20 World Cup 2026: Openers still unsettled, captain Suryakumar Yadav off-colour
Team India's biggest worries before T20 World Cup 2026: Openers still unsettled
Biggest Gaming deals alert! PlayStation India’s holiday sale offers up to Rs 10,000 off; check discounted prices of PS5, PS4 accessories and games
Biggest Gaming deals alert! PlayStation India’s holiday sale offers
AR Rahman concert: Delhi traffic police issue advisory; know which roads will be affected, routes to avoid
AR Rahman concert: Delhi traffic issue advisory, know which roads will be affec
RCB react to Jitesh Sharma's T20 World Cup 2026 snub, social media post goes viral
RCB react to Jitesh Sharma's T20 World Cup 2026 snub, social media post goes vir
Sonia Gandhi attacks Centre over G RAM G Bill: 'Modi govt has ignored...'
Sonia Gandhi attacks Centre over G RAM G Bill: 'Modi govt ignored...'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bollywood moms and their top health secrets: From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood
From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood
Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree looks; See pics
Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree
Dhurandhar 2: Will Bade Sahab's identity be revealed? Here's all you need to know about Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh's film; release date, plot and more
Dhurandhar 2 Bade Sahab identity all you need to know about Ranveer Singh film
Epstein Files RELEASED: From Bill Clinton in Pool to Michael Jackson with Jeffrey Epstein, Ex-Prince Andrew lying on lap, fresh batch of photos published
Epstein Files RELEASED: From Bill Clinton in Pool to Michael Jackson...
Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and other OTT platforms
Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on N
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement