'Ar Noy Annyay': Ahead of WB civic polls, BJP to launch unique Left-style campaign with protest songs, poems against TMC

The West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is now trying to adopt a new strategy - 'Ar Noy Annyay (No More Injustice)' - to chart the saffron camp's course ahead of the civic polls. According to sources, the state BJP unit is looking to mobilise popular support with the help of meetings, marches, protest songs, and poems.

This new strategy for the BJP is expectedly timely, just before the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is set to unveil its election strategy at the Netaji Indoor Stadium on March 2. Ahead of that, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to unveil the 'Ar Noy Annyay' strategy at a gathering at Kolkata's Shahid Minar on March 1.

If we look at the BJP's performance in West Bengal in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, it will be made apparent that the party performed very well in the rural areas as well as in mofussils and small towns. However, the TMC still dominates Kolkata and the suburban areas. According to sources, BJP is worried about its influence not reaching the urban areas and this could be a cause of concern since the civic polls take place in these areas.

This is why, sources corroborated, West Bengal BJP is now emulating the Left-style protest songs/poems movement in the state to spread awareness and exert its influence through the 'Ar Noy Annyay' campaign. The objective of this campaign is to amplify an anti-establishment voice ahead of the civic polls, as well as the 2021 West Bengal Legislative Assembly Elections.

Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said that the campaign will be inaugurated at Shahid Minar by Home Minister Amit Shah, who will also conduct meetings with district-level BJP chiefs and discuss the election strategy.

Sources in the saffron camp inform that the unique strategy is in line with West Bengal's longstanding tradition of anti-establishment movements through protest songs and poetry. The 'Ar Noy Annyay' campaign will be spread across districts to raise awareness among the people regarding Trinamool's malpractices, injustices, and dilapidated municipal structure.

The BJP hopes to strengthen anti-incumbency voices against the TMC through this movement.

Amit Shah will address the gathering at Shahid Minar on March 1. The Union Home Minister will deliver a speech in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at the gathering. It is expected that he will also announce the campaign formally on that day.

Meanwhile, Left-wing student and youth organisations have decided to protest against the Home Minister's gathering on that day with black flags. However, Dilip Ghosh, in a sharp note of mockery, said, "They, whose faces have already turned black from defeat after defeat, have decided to show black flag to the Home Minister."