AQI worsens to 'hazardous' levels at 556 in parts of Delhi, Noida-Gurgaon air 'very poor'

The air quality in parts of Delhi deteriorated to a 'hazardous' level on Saturday with AQI at 556. The rise in pollution level is attributed to unfavourable meteorological conditions such as low temperature and slow wind speed. The overall AQI in Delhi, however, stands at 386 in the 'very poor' category, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

On Saturday morning smog engulfed the national capital resulting in very poor visibility. The PM10 was recorded at 360 in the 'very poor' category and PM 2.5 was recorded at 386 in the 'very poor' category at 7:50 am. The share of stubble burning in Delhi’s PM2.5 pollutants is 8%.

Experts say the air pollution levels in the national capital will improve from November 29 due to high wind speed. On Friday the AQI of Delhi was recorded at 406.

Delhi's air quality continues to be 'very poor' category, with AQI standing at 386; visuals from India Gate pic.twitter.com/G8jzix1B5r November 27, 2021

The air quality in NCR regions of Gurugram and Noida also remains in the 'very poor' category on Saturday. While AQI for Gurugram stands at 355, the AQI of Noida was recorded at 391 respectively. As per SAFAR, the air quality will further deteriorate to AQI 428 in the 'severe' category.

Local surface winds are likely to increase slightly for the next two days dispersing pollutants leading to a slight improvement in the air pollution, but the AQI will be in the 'higher end of very poor' category.

The air quality in the national capital has remained 'very poor' or 'severe' on most of the days in November so far. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.