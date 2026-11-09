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AQI Crosses 3,000 In Delhi? AAP accuses Delhi govt of fudging with pollution data to hide truth

AAP says Delhi AQI crossed 3000 on Diwali, government data says 376, and air may stay severe for next few days.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Nov 09, 2026, 01:00 PM IST

AQI Crosses 3,000 In Delhi? AAP accuses Delhi govt of fudging with pollution data to hide truth
AQI Crosses 3,000 In Delhi?
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AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj claims Delhi AQI crossed 3000 on Diwali night, accusing the BJP-led Delhi government of hiding real pollution levels, while official data tells a different story.

What AAP is alleging

Bhardwaj wrote, "AQI 3000 paar," and uploaded two videos on X. He claimed that people were being misled and that government officials did not present the whole picture. He stated that about 20 new monitoring stations had been set up in more remote and environmentally friendly locations. In order to lower readings, he further claimed that water was sprayed around outdated stations in contaminated locations. He expressed worry for individuals with respiratory issues, youngsters and the elderly.

What official data shows

Bhardwaj shares readings from independent sources. They have not been independently verified and are not based on data from the Central Pollution Control Board. Delhi's average AQI on Diwali, November 8, was 376, which is in the very poor category, according to CPCB. Out of 59 stations, 19 were severe, 33 were very poor and 7 were poor at 7 p.m. At 460, Jahangirpuri had the highest score. In addition, Delhi's AQI peaked at 1331 on November 9 at 1.31 am, according to AQI.in.

Also read: Govardhan Puja 2026: Are SBI, HDFC, ICICI banks open or closed on November 9?

Firecrackers burst despite restrictions

Despite restrictions, firecrackers were burst till late Sunday evening in Pitampura, Burari, Mayur Vihar and Lutyens Delhi, even though bursting was allowed only on 7 and 8 November between 6 am and 7 am and between 8 pm and 10 pm, and Delhi air is now likely to stay in severe category for next few days due to vehicle smoke, firecracker smoke, stubble burning and weather that is not allowing pollutants to disperse.

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