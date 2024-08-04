Apple users at risk, government issues 'severe' warning; check details

Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) issued the advisory on its official platform, flagging the issue as ‘highly severe’.

Apple iPhones are known for their durability and security features. The government has identified "multiple vulnerabilities" that could allow for spoofing or even the leakage of confidential data in iPhones, iPads, and other Apple products. The security advisor for the centre, Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), noted the security vulnerabilities in a warning on Friday.

"Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Apple products which could allow an attacker to access sensitive information, execute arbitrary code, bypass security restrictions, cause denial of service (DoS) and perform spoofing attacks on the targeted system," the advisory said.

A variety of Apple software is vulnerable, including watchOS versions before 10.6, tvOS versions before 17.6, visionOS versions before 1.3, and Safari versions before 17.6. The vulnerabilities also affect iOS and iPadOS versions before 17.6 and 16.7.9, macOS Sonoma versions before 14.6, macOS Ventura versions before 13.6.8, and macOS Monterey versions before 12.7.6.

The advisory designated "high" as the vulnerability's severity.

Apple released their most recent security updates last week; the company never verifies security flaws before looking into them. On their portal, you can also find the most recent versions of these programs.

Users are requested by CERT-In to install the relevant software upgrades that Apple has indicated.

A similar "high risk" alert has been released by the authorities for VisionPro headsets, MacBooks, iPads, and iPhones. An important vulnerability related to "remote code execution" in multiple Apple products was brought to light by the warning.