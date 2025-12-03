Apple rejects government's Sanchar Saathi pre-installation order due to THIS reason, company says, 'privacy may ...'
INDIA
The DoT has ordered smartphone makers to pre-install the Sanchar Saathi app to help users track lost devices and prevent fraud. Apple has refused, citing privacy and security risks. The order faced strong backlash, prompting the government to clarify that users will be allowed to delete the app.
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued a directive requiring all smartphone makers in India to pre-install the Sanchar Saathi app on new devices sold in the country. The order, dated December 1, provides manufacturers a 90-day compliance window and instructs them to ensure the app cannot be uninstalled by users.
According to DoT, mandatory installation of the app will help users quickly locate a lost or stolen phone, block unauthorised access, and curb misuse. The ministry believes the move will also play a crucial role in preventing cyber fraud, as Sanchar Saathi enables users to track SIM activity, block numbers, and verify connections linked to their identity.
While smartphone brands have begun evaluating the government's mandate, Apple has declined to implement the rule. Citing its strict security architecture, Apple said the requirement conflicts with its global privacy standards.
As reported by Reuters, the company stated that it does not permit pre-installed government apps in any market. Apple argued that forcing such an app onto iPhones could expose users to security vulnerabilities, undermine its closed iOS ecosystem, and increase the risk of device compromise or data breaches.
The app’s privacy permissions have also raised concerns.
On iPhones, the application requests access to the camera, photos, and files.
On Android devices, the permissions are considerably broader, extending to call logs, messages, and phone information.
These differences have led to widespread criticism from users and privacy advocates, who argue that mandatory installation violates personal data protection principles.
The backlash to the DoT’s order was swift, with both users and mobile manufacturers expressing discomfort over a non-removable government app on personal devices.
Responding to the criticism, Union Minister for Communications, Jyotiraditya Scindia, clarified that users would be allowed to delete the app if they choose to, softening the earlier requirement.
Despite the clarification, the directive has sparked a broader debate around digital privacy, government-mandated software, and user autonomy in India’s smartphone ecosystem.