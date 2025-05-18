This move comes at a time when global politics and economics are shifting fast. Recently, there was even pressure from US President Donald Trump, who reportedly asked Apple’s CEO to stop moving iPhone production to India.

Apple iPhones manufactured in India could become a reality in the United States soon. The renowned electronics manufacturer and Apple's primary production collaborator, Foxconn, is set to begin exporting iPhones from its new factory in Devanahalli. MB Patil, Karnataka's Minister of Industries, stated that the initial commercial shipments should commence by June this year.

This is a giant leap for India's electronics sector. Minister Patil posted on social media that Apple CEO Tim Cook said most iPhones sold in the US during the June quarter will be produced in India. This isn't merely phone making-it's an indication Apple is reworking the way it operates its global supply base. As tensions in trade and tariffs are on the rise globally, Apple is seeking alternative sites to produce its products. Karnataka, and India in general, are fast emerging as major centers of high-end electronics production.

As per Hindustan Times, the Foxconn facility itself is something to be looked at. Constructed on an investment of almost Rs 22,000 crore, it spans 300 acres in the ITIR Industrial Area, running from Doddaballapur to Devanahalli in Bengaluru's rural belt. The factory will generate about 40,000 direct employments, primarily for mid-skilled personnel. The state government is also promoting the project with incentives of nearly Rs 7,000 crore under its Electronics System Design & Manufacturing policy.

Foxconn chairman Young Liu has stated that this Bengaluru factory will be the company's second-largest plant in the world, after its headquarters in China. Foxconn's Indian expansion is part of a broader strategy to diversify away from China and distribute its manufacturing to more countries.

This move comes at a time when global politics and economics are shifting fast. Recently, there was even pressure from US President Donald Trump, who reportedly asked Apple’s CEO to stop moving iPhone production to India. Despite this, Apple seems determined to strengthen its manufacturing base in India, with Karnataka playing a central role.

Briefly, Bengaluru's new Foxconn factory is not only producing iPhones-it's bringing India onto the global stage as an electronics manufacturing powerhouse. It might mean increased jobs, increased investment, and a better future for the area.