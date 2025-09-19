Apple iPhone 17 series launch: Ugly fight breaks out outside Mumbai's BKC store with slaps and punches thrown in crowd, Watch video

Apple iPhone 17 series has now officially went on sale in India on Friday, with long queues outside in Apple's Mumbai and Delhi stores, with cutomers waiting to grab the newly launched products.

The launch of Apple's iPhone 17 series, iPhone 17 air has been successful in India so far, with pre-orders breaking records as compared to previous launches. Apple iPhone 17 series has now officially went on sale in India on Friday, with long queues outside in Apple's Mumbai and Delhi stores, with cutomers waiting to grab the newly launched products. However, a video from the Apple store in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) has gone viral. The excitement of the launch day soon turned violent, with slaps and punches thrown in the crowd. While people waited for long hours outside the flagship store in long queues, a heated exchange between customers erupted, however the reason remains unclear. Security officials were then forced to step in to control the situation, as they tried to separate the fighting crowd and restore order.

WATCH:

Apple's iPhone 17 series is in high demand as numerous customers at BKC traveled from other parts of India, like Ahmedabad just to put hands on the newly launched gadgets amid the rush.

Apple iPhone 17 launch

Apple unveiled the iPhone 17 series, with iPhone 17, iPhone 17 pro an iPhone 17 pro max, in the price range of Rs 82,900 to Rs 2,29,900, now available in India from today (September 19) onwards for customers who have pre-booked the device. On a first-come, first-served basis, a small number of devices will also be accessible to walk-in clients on September 19, the specialist said. The iPhone 17 series costs between $799 (about Rs 70,370) and $1,999 (roughly Rs 1.76 lakh) in the United States.

Apple also launched iPhone Air that caught everyone’s attention because it is Apple’s slimmest iPhone ever, measuring just 5.6mm. The iPhone Air features a titanium frame with Ceramic Shield 2 on the front cover, making it the most durable design. The combination of ultra-thin build and tough materials creates a sleek yet strong device that balances beauty and strength.