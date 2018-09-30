Apple executive killed: Vivek Tiwari’s wife files fresh FIR, UP DGP ‘hangs his head in shame’

On Sunday, Apple executive Vivek Tiwari’s wife filed a fresh FIR at Gomti Nagar Police Station which includes the name of two accused police constables.

Tiwari, who was shot dead by constables, was cremated on Sunday in presence of Uttar Pradesh ministers and family members.

Vivek Tiwari (38) was shot Saturday by constables Prashant Chowdhury and Sandeep Kumar while he was going to drop his colleague Sana Khan.

His body was Sunday cremated at Bhaisakund in present of state minister Brijesh Pathak and local MLA Ashutosh Tondon and others.

When asked about the incident Pathak said, "It's an unfortunate incident and we are with the family members of the victim. We will try to fast track the case so that the family can get justice. I will also request Principal Secretary Home and the DGP to post sensitive policemen in big cities." "We will ensure strict action against the guilty. If needed, a CBI probe will also be recommended," he added.

Talking to reporters on the progress of investigation in the matter, ADG zone Rajeev Krishna and IG Range Sujit Pandey said, "All the aspects are being looked in the SIT probe. We have visited the spot with forensic teams and ballistic experts and collected details including articles found there, tyre marks etc." "I met family members of the victim and talked to them for about an hour. I will share details with the SIT and the guilty will not be spared. Action will be taken against those involved in the act in any way, including hiding evidence or trying to shield accused," the ADG said.

When asked about reports that the wife and other well-wishers of one of the accused constables were collecting money by circulating messages on social media, the officer said, he was not aware of it.

"We will take into consideration all the points raised by media in their reports and the probe will be scientific," said IG Pandey, who is also leading the SIT, adding there are only a "few elements" which malign image of the force and appealed to people not to pay heed to any rumours.

Earlier, expressing grief over the incident, UP DGP OP Singh said no amount of apology would suffice for the loss of a precious life or heal and wounds of the devastated family.

"My heart goes out for the little daughters, wife and family members of Vivek Tiwari. I share my grief with them," he said, adding such deviant, "criminal behaviour" was reprehensible and deserved the strictest punishment.

"We are determined to punish and wean out such rogues in uniform who hang our heads in shame, at the same time we have also embarked on systemic reforms through behavioural training and humanisation of the force," the DGP said.

"As we are striving hard for a 360 degree reform of UP Police, it's my request to all of you to not consider the aberration of Lucknow incident as a reflection of what we truly stand for. I solicit your forgiveness, best wishes and cooperation in the journey of reformation ahead," he added.

The two constables were arrested and dismissed from the job and an FIR was registered in the matter on the basis of a complaint by Sana Khan.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had Saturday said a CBI inquiry would be recommended if needed.

Constable Prashant Chaudhary had said that after noticing some "suspicious activity", he asked the victim to come out of the SUV but he did not and instead tried to hit him and he had to open fire in self defence.

A fired bullet pierced the windscreen as the car rammed into a pillar, police had said.

The autopsy report had later confirmed the death was caused by gunshot injuries.

District Magistrate Kaushalraj Sharma has ordered a magisterial inquiry in the case and a SIT was also constituted by the DGP to probe the matter.

UP Congress chief Raj Babbar also visited the victim's house Sunday and said, "You (CM) might be busy in political management of the incident otherwise you should have come to meet daughters of the victim." Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to corner the BJP government in the state and said he also spoke to the victim's wife Kalpana over phone.

Uttar Pradesh minister Brijesh Pathak Sunday hit out at the state police for showing "laxity" and "hushing up" the murder of a tech company executive in the city's posh Gomti Nagar neighbourhood.

Apple executive Vivek Tiwari was shot dead early Saturday morning by a policeman when he allegedly refused to stop his car.

"The killers deserve to be in jail and they must get stringent punishment. Action should also be initiated against officials who showed laxity in this case and tried to hush up the murder," Pathak told PTI.

"I will also request the honourable court to hand over the entire matter to a fast-track court so that the aggrieved family can get justice soon. I have also sought time from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath so that the aggrieved family can meet him," he said.

The state law minister expressed "shock" over the fact that even policemen could indulge in such an act.

"The death of Vivek Tiwari has shocked us. Even the police could do such a heinous act, I did not expect," he said.

Pathak also talked about the various anomalies reported in the case.

"The lone eyewitness was kept in police custody for nearly 17 hours and her signature was taken on a plain piece of paper. The FIR was not registered in the way it should had been. There is no consistency between the statement of Sana (who was accompanying the victim) and the FIR. And efforts were made to hush up the case," he said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Sunday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party over the killing of an executive of a private company in Uttar Pradesh, claiming "the BJP does not protect the interests of Hindus".

The AAP chief in a tweet also said that he spoke over phone to the wife of Vivek Tiwari (38), who was allegedly shot dead Saturday by a police constable in Gomti Nagar area of Lucknow, when he did not stop his car for checking.

"Spoke to his wife on phone...," Kejriwal tweeted.

In a series of tweets, in Hindi and English, the AAP leader slammed the saffron party over the incident.

"Vivek Tiwari was a Hindu, right? Then why was he killed? BJP leaders rape Hindu girls across the country? See it clear. BJP is not well-wisher of Hindus. If they have to murder Hindus for power, they won't think twice," he alleged in his tweet in Hindi.

He also responded to some of the question raised by Twitter users in connection with the incident, like whether there will be a proper investigation in the case.

"No. Even though Vivek Tiwari was a Hindu. The BJP does not protect the interests of Hindus," he replied in response to a tweet.

WIth inputs from PTI