Aditya L1 Mission: Why no scientists were allowed to wear perfume? The real reason will stun you

Apple event from 10:30 pm onwards today: Where to watch, all you need to know

Technology giant Apple's next big event will take place on September 10 where it is likely to unveil iPhone 11 series with at least three new models as successors to its existing series of iPhone XR

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 25, 2020, 05:05 PM IST

Technology giant Apple's next big event will take place on September 10 where it is likely to unveil iPhone 11 series with at least three new models as successors to its existing series of iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Plus.  

Apple is expected to launch its new watch series 5 and also an upgraded MacBook in its Tuesday's big hardware event.

The event will also see the launch of Apple iOS 13 which will bring new features on-board including the most awaited dark mode and other additions to increase the system's productivity and improve user-interface.

Apple new hardware event will commence from 10:30 pm IST onwards at Steve Jobs Theater at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino.

Where to Watch:

The event will be broadcasted live on Youtube at 10:30 pm IST today. The event can also be viewed on Apple's official Twitter account.

Even though Apple insisted that these events should only be telecasted live on Safari browser or on the Microsoft Edge browser, it will provide the live stream link to Chrome and firefox.

New Unveilings:

Apple iPhone 11 price in India and specifications:

Apple will launch its new product, iPhone 11 series, which the audience has been waiting for with bated breath. The new iPhone series which will be unveiled by Apple in the event will have the final version of the operating system, IOS 13, and it replaces the original watt charger with  USB Type-C charger and USB Type-C cable which will charge the phone twice as fast.

The successor of the iPhone XR will probably have these following features:

1. 6.1 inch LCD display

2. resolution: 1792 x 828 pixels.

3. Ram- 4GB.

4. Camera: 12 MP front camera and 12 MP rear camera.

The features for iPhone 11 Max, iPhone 11 Pro will also be unveiled during the event.

According to reports, The price range for the iPhone 11 series will start from Rs Rs 53,880 and will go up to Rs Rs 79,050 for iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The official pricing of these phones will be announced during the time of the launch.

Apple is also likely to announce the new Apple Watch Series 5 and 16-inch MacBook Pro.

 

 

